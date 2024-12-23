Pobol y Cwm raises awareness of domestic violence this Christmas in powerful storyline

Welsh language soap opera, Pobol y Cwm has collaborated with Welsh Women’s Aid and Welsh Government to raise awareness of a societal issue that’s particularly challenging for victims at Christmas time.

In an emotional and thought-provoking twist set to air on Christmas Day at 9pm during a special hour-long episode, the soap’s gripping storyline surrounding Tom and Cheryl’s troubled relationship will come to a tragic head, highlighting the dangers and often painful realities of domestic abuse.

Pobol y Cwm, produced by BBC Studios as part of a BBC Cymru Wales commission for S4C, has been a popular staple of Welsh television for 50 years.

The production team has collaborated closely with Welsh Women’s Aid, to ensure that the storyline is portrayed with accuracy, respect and understanding of the complexities of domestic violence.

Not just physical

Welsh Women’s Aid, a leading charity that supports adults and children affected by domestic abuse, explains that it is more than just physical violence and it can include controlling and coercive behaviour.

The portrayal of Tom and Cheryl’s relationship serves as a powerful reminder that domestic abuse is not confined to a particular group or demographic. Insight from Welsh Women’s Aid also reveals that the Christmas period can be a more challenging time of year, due to victims spending more time at home and being unable to seek support and advice as freely.

Rebecca Trehearn, who has played Cheryl Thomas on Pobol y Cwm since 2023, found working with Welsh Women’s Aid extremely useful:

“When I found out where the story was going to go, I also did my own research. I watched a lot of documentaries about violence against women, and against men too, but it was just so useful for me to have a conversation with people who knew so much about the subject and could answer any questions I had. And could also give some idea of ​​how someone like Cheryl would react in a situation like this.”

Raising awareness

Rebecca also hopes that seeing Cheryl’s story on a platform such as Pobol y Cwm will raise awareness to those who are struggling.

She shared: “It happens to so many women – and men – out there. I think people are very ready to assume there must be two sides to the story; that the survivor must have done something to provoke it, or that the situation can’t possibly be one-sided.

“But sometimes, it is. If this storyline helps people reconsider how they respond to survivors like Cheryl and challenges the preconceptions they may have about characters like her, then I would be incredibly proud of that.”

In line with the storyline, Pobol y Cwm encourages viewers who may be struggling with domestic abuse to reach out for support.

Welsh Women’s Aid offers confidential helplines and advice for individuals seeking help, and the show hopes to encourage those affected to take steps toward safety.

Reality

Sara Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of Welsh Women’s Aid, commented: “Working with the team at Pobol y Cwm has been a great opportunity to raise awareness and shine a light on domestic abuse. We are grateful that the team have been so invested in getting the portrayal of this right, to be able to show viewers the reality of what many experience on a daily basis.

“We will only end the epidemic of domestic abuse if we are able to change cultural norms around what is acceptable behaviour. This is a difficult but important watch and is an opportunity to start those conversations and create change.

“We want every victim and survivor to know that abuse is never their fault and there is help and support available to them.”

Jane Hutt MS, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, said: “Thank you to S4C for addressing the critical issue of violence against women in the Christmas storyline of Pobol y Cwm.

“This not only reflects the harsh realities faced by too many women but also serves as a vital tool in raising awareness and sparking conversations about this issue. By bringing such a sensitive and significant topic to the forefront it is helping to break the silence that too often surrounds violence and abuse.

“We know that domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and sexual violence can have a severe and lasting impact on all aspects of a victim’s life, including their mental health and I urge anyone who has experienced violence or abuse to access specialist support.”

Welsh Women’s Aid Live Fear Free helpline can be contacted on 0808 80 10 800, which is a bilingual, confidential and freephone support and information service available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Viewers will be provided with details of helplines and resources during the airing of the episodes, ensuring that those watching who may be in similar situations are aware of the assistance available to them. Further advice and information are available on the S4C Support pages – s4c.cymru/support.

