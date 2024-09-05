Pobol y Cwm unveils 50th anniversary celebratory tours

The Pobol y Cwm set will be opened to the public to mark the series’ 50th anniversary this October.

Tickets have been released today, offering fans a special opportunity to celebrate the big birthday together behind the scenes at Cwmderi, the fictional village filmed at BBC Studios Wales’ centre in Cardiff Bay.

As well as taking a peek around the interior iconic sets at the drama studios, the exclusive 50th anniversary tours will visit the well-known main street, offering guests a taste of life at Pobol y Cwm, the BBC’s longest-running television soap opera that has been broadcast on S4C since 1982.

The series was first broadcast on 16 October 1974 and the studios are usually closed to the public.

Momentous occasion

Series Producer Dafydd Llewelyn said: “There’s been such a demand for these tours and we’re absolutely delighted to be opening our doors again on such a momentous occasion in the history of the series. We look forward to welcoming everyone here.”

The bilingual tours will allow guests to follow in the footsteps of the characters and to see the exact locations where the banter and bickering, and the laughter and tears take place.

Pobol y Cwm’s actors including Jonathan Nefydd (Colin), Sera Cracroft (Eileen) and Dyfan Rees (Iolo) are excited to lead the tours and there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions as they take in the sights around the famous studios. There will be a different set of actors every day leading the tours.

The series has nurtured the talent of some of Wales’ biggest stars – including Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffydd, West End and television star, Iwan Rheon and film and television star, Alexandra Roach – who all honed their craft on Pobol y Cwm.

Unique opportunity

During the anniversary week, S4C will broadcast many special programmes to note the occasion and events will mark the series’ 50th birthday. This includes a special anniversary programme on Wednesday, 16th October at 8pm on S4C, Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Film & Drama, said: “I’m sure our audience will grab this unique opportunity to step on Wales’ most iconic high street. It will be an unforgettable experience and a great way to celebrate Pobol y Cwm’s special 50th birthday.”

Sian Gwynedd, Head of Culture and Partnerships, BBC Cymru Wales says, “It’s brilliant, on such a significant birthday, to welcome some of our viewers to Cwmderi and to give them a sneak peek, behind the scenes, at one of Wales’ best-known streets! The series has long held a special place in the hearts of viewers across Wales and it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to play a part in the celebrations and to meet some of the actors. I’m sure it’ll be a day to remember.”

Tickets are available online now at bbc.co.uk/pobolycwm and the tours will be held Saturday 12 October, Sunday 13 October, Thursday 17 October, Friday 18 October and Saturday 19 October.

Eight tours will be hosted every day with British Sign Language (BSL)/Welsh and English interpretation on Sunday 13 October.

