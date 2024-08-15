Pod of Wales: Hitch a ride around Cymru with comedians Kiri and Esyllt

Two of Wales’ brightest comedy stars are inviting listeners along for the ride as they hit the road for a second series of their comedy travel podcast showcasing the best that Cymru has to offer visitors.

Pod of Wales takes listeners on a journey around the landmarks of Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Esyllt Sears’ beautiful homeland, as they explore uniquely Welsh experiences, sample regional cuisine, and shoot the breeze with local characters, who often bring their own laugh-out-loud comedy to the travelogue.

“Best country in the world”

Star of Have I Got News For You and QI, Kiri co-presents with Esyllt, who regularly features on BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra.

Kiri said: “I already think Wales is the best country in the world but as we’ve been travelling around and discovering just how many wonderful places she has to offer I’m now confident I would defend her to the end over it.

“I’m still annoyed they wouldn’t let me call the podcast Thelma a Llouise but I’ll get over it, I’m sure.”

In last year’s launch series, Kiri and Esyllt practised yoga on paddleboards in New Quay; rode e bikes and went stargazing in the Elan Valley and Cambrian Mountains and spent Halloween ghost hunting around Carew Castle.

Listeners can expect more of their fun energy in the new series, where they take their dogs – Welsh Corgi Ci (Welsh for dog) and Twm the Border Collie – on tour for the first episode on Ynys Mȏn.

The presenters bathe in barrels of wild seaweed at Halen Môn then go glamping, foraging and Welsh lavender farming in Bannau Brycheiniog before wild water swimming and wine tasting in the Vale of Glamorgan.

They learn about sustainability at Machynlleth’s Centre for Alternative Technology and, while Welsh speaker Esyllt joins a ranger to explore Bala, Kiri heads to the National Welsh Language and Cultural Centre, Nant Gwrtheyrn.

Inspo

Pod of Wales is the audio equivalent of hitching a ride around Cymru and is made in association with Visit Wales and Little Wander Productions.

It provides the perfect inspiration for visitors to Cymru to map out their next trip and follow in the well-researched footsteps of Kiri and Esyllt.

Esyllt said: “I always knew Wales was something special but allowing myself to be a tourist in my own country has opened my eyes to so much that I had never encountered or dared explore before.

“A little bit like dogs when they leave scent marks for other dogs wherever they go – I like to think that’s what Kiri and I have done. But in a much more sanitary way.”

The first and second episodes of this latest series are already available on streaming platforms with episodes exploring Ynys Môn and Bannau Brycheiniog.

New episodes from the second series of Pod of Wales drop fortnightly on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

To find out more, hit subscribe on Pod of Wales and follow @podofwalespod on Instagram and X.

