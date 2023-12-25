Poem: Christmas Goose – Irene Thomas

Stephen Price

Christmas in Wales is an anthology edited by Dewi Roberts from Seren Books.

This remarkable book brings fragments of stories, poems, diaries and letters together about folk customs, shopping, presents, frost and snow.

Described by publishers as ‘the perfect literary companion to the festive season’, it’s an important and moving introduction to some of our most beloved writers and poets – from Francis Kilvert to R S Thomas, Gillian Clarke and Saunders Lewis and many many more.

Comfort and joy

There are too many special pieces to pick a favourite – Kilvert’s descriptions of a Wales (particularly Hay on Wye and her borders which were much more Welsh back then) are a particular joy to read, as are the words of Merthyr’s Leslie Norris. These aren’t always tales of comfort and joy. These weren’t easy times. Are any?

In keeping with Carwyn Graves’ recent article on Nation.Cymru which highlighted the importance of goose meat and grease to Christmas past in Wales, a standout from this anthology for me, especially being a Blaenau Gwent boyo, is Christmas Goose by Ebbw Vale poet, Irene Thomas.

Christmas Goose

Downstairs,

I had heard of the Gander

and the violence.

I watched

the annual pantomime of goose feathers

the hissing and the cackling.

My grandmother, knee deep in down,

plucked the Christmas goose.

Feathers flew from her fingers

and cushioned the wooden chairs,

settled a white cover on the table.

I clapped my hands

and the feathers danced to set patterns

over the oiled cloth,

a ballet along familiar lines.

They hung in the air

and with a sharp intake,

filled my mouth until I spat out.

I stuffed armfuls into bolsters

and pillows cased in ticking.

Up to my elbows in warm snow,

I chilled.

The pimples

and the comic appearance of the stripped bird

gave rise to old chestnuts,

‘His goose is cooked’,

drew ribald laughter-come-to-crying.

Upstairs

on chesty nights

I slipped into goose-greased dreams

held between the bony knees of nightmare.

White winged sheets

beat like angels guarding

as my grandfather played his part

with the cutting edge,

and circled the long white neck

of Mother Goose

with a gash of ruby.

I buried my face in the pillow

to deaden the screaming and the song,

but feathers suffocated.

Irene Thomas

Find out more about Dewi Roberts’ anthology, Christmas in Wales, here.

