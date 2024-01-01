Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Poem: The Turn of the Year

01 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Sunlight via Pixabay

David Lloyd

Just when you think
A day has ended
Light will provide
An encore before dusk

A tear in time
Transports you to a place
Where a river shimmers
As an evening sky settles

Somewhere a wayward tune
Escapes a sash window
Evoking memories
Of reverie or loss

Image by Pezibear via Pixabay

Frost on the breath
Recalls an unforgiving winter
When silence fell
As snow drifts held you

Memories frozen in ice
Melt as you ramble
Through a valley
Where children played

A rope swing marks time
Near the banks of a canal
A movement in the reeds
Opens time’s portal.

Reed plume with ice. Image by FotoRieth via Pixabay

