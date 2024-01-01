Poem: The Turn of the Year

David Lloyd

Just when you think

A day has ended

Light will provide

An encore before dusk

A tear in time

Transports you to a place

Where a river shimmers

As an evening sky settles

Somewhere a wayward tune

Escapes a sash window

Evoking memories

Of reverie or loss

Frost on the breath

Recalls an unforgiving winter

When silence fell

As snow drifts held you

Memories frozen in ice

Melt as you ramble

Through a valley

Where children played

A rope swing marks time

Near the banks of a canal

A movement in the reeds

Opens time’s portal.

