Poem: The Turn of the Year
David Lloyd
Just when you think
A day has ended
Light will provide
An encore before dusk
A tear in time
Transports you to a place
Where a river shimmers
As an evening sky settles
Somewhere a wayward tune
Escapes a sash window
Evoking memories
Of reverie or loss
Frost on the breath
Recalls an unforgiving winter
When silence fell
As snow drifts held you
Memories frozen in ice
Melt as you ramble
Through a valley
Where children played
A rope swing marks time
Near the banks of a canal
A movement in the reeds
Opens time’s portal.
