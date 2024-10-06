Poetry on Sunday
Sarah Persson
One of the many brilliant things about living in Llantwit Major is the sense of creative community. Although this week’s poem isn’t based in Wales, it is founded in current Welsh culture.
In the summer, local visual artist, Nick Davies, invited poetic responses to the neolithic stone circle of ‘Merry Maidens’ near St Buryan in Cornwall as part of a collaboration. The story behind this particular stone circle is that the stones were once nineteen maidens dancing on a Saturday night.
However, despite the pipers running away when they heard the bells strike midnight, the maidens continued to dance into the Sabbath and were therefore turned to stone as punishment.
This work in progress show the layers that appear in Nick Davies’ work, which represent time and movement. It is part of a collaborative series of combined paper cut designs with woven texts exploring the stone circles. The intention is to feature interwoven texts that represent a connection to ‘binding’ – a term found within witchcraft phraseology.
moon merging women dancing on grass
nineteen of us raining
strumming on quartz
we
arch and stretch
the course of the sky
its false
paths in loops
lost
riding the dusk
the discs of our fists
howl
like the dead on
the curve of the hills
soft
spheres of breasts are
lit by the smooth-edged
moon
we dance damp in the dew globes
see our faces in them
but
we pulse too wild to
stop
the earth surges through us
but
our limbs become
boulders
as the damned morning
orbits
our sunrise condemns us
