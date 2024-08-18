Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Poetry on Sunday: Anticipating Llechwedd

18 Aug 2024 2 minute read
Image of slate by Mike via Pixabay

We continue the series in which the Llansteffan-based poet Mel Perry explores her roots and family connections with place.

Anticipating Llechwedd

I will make my home between rock and river, by mossed bog and mulched leaf, but first the cavern of memories of men

black wet, dark wet, white wet, grey wet, wool wet, flannel wet, butty wet, lamp wet, rain wet, cloud wet, mist wet, sore wet, tear wet, drip wet, vest wet, pick wet, shovel wet, head wet, eye wet, collar wet, windpipe wet, lung wet, bed wet, Blaenau wet, Manod wet, Bethania wet, incline wet, tram wet, wagon wet, wetscape wet, hole wet, heritage wet

slices of time that rise to peaks in chambers of dust-specked air

I will go, step by step, iron over slate, Vibram on iron rail, wooden sole on slate as I descend, I will look past pillars hear the chink of pick on flake, of gun powder blast, of Welsh men’s voices.  I will look up, bow my head, not cower, look through the mine’s horizon, the dry dust-suppressed hole that shudders my heart.

You can read more of Mel Perry’s poetic explorations on Nation.Cymru here:

Mineral Wealth

Mapping

