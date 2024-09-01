Poetry on Sunday: The price of slate
We continue the series in which the Llansteffan-based poet Mel Perry explores roots, family and belonging in her poetry.
The Price of Slate
The Slate Industry has, for many years, been aware of the harmful effect of dust which is produced in the development, winning, working and dressing of slate for the market.
(W.M. Thomas, 1952, The Dust Problem in the Slate Industry)
it’s all about dust
everywhere and everywhen
in air breath and body
slate silica fine quartz grit
thick in throats
from drills hammers saws
gimlet-groove angle-grind
heart-beat mouth-gulp
gavel-tap chisel-crack slit
spicules in slate chamber air
visible in sunlight shafts
swirl whirl settle
sleep in larynx trachea lung
scratch breathe form tumours
gasp slowly sicken
wet jet mist
dust clutched in traps
sack swabs and gauze
dust suppressed by water
sludge cools rock freezes
men stiffen
plane split dress
flecks caught in the konimeter
snatched in photomicrographs
duct suck disperse
grey specks of debris
blacken compact congeal
images of coalesced smudges
thick like a puckered nipple
blocked alveoli
it’s all about dust
everywhere and everywhen
in air breath and body
Much of my grandfather’s work as a mining engineer was devoted to researching techniques to reduce dust underground. My mother told me that around 1932 her father was dismissed from his role as agent for the Gurnos group of collieries in the Swansea Valley. He wanted to introduce measures that would have incurred costs to the company, but he believed that they would have protected miners from dust disease. Following a number of years in and out of employment in the Rhymney Valley, in 1938 Bill secured the role of His Majesty’s Inspector of Mines and Quarries in North Wales. He continued his dust research work and saw the implementation of new dust extraction techniques in the slate industry. His work, for which he was awarded an MBE, is held in publications, talks and radio broadcasts of the 1950s.
