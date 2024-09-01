Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Poetry on Sunday: The price of slate

01 Sep 2024 2 minute read
Poetry on Sunday

We continue the series in which the Llansteffan-based poet Mel Perry explores roots, family and belonging in her poetry.

The Price of Slate

The Slate Industry has, for many years, been aware of the harmful effect of dust which is produced in the development, winning, working and dressing of slate for the market.

                                                                            (W.M. Thomas, 1952, The Dust Problem in the Slate Industry)

it’s all about dust

everywhere and everywhen

in air breath and body

 

slate  silica  fine quartz grit

thick in throats

from drills  hammers  saws

 

gimlet-groove angle-grind

heart-beat mouth-gulp

gavel-tap chisel-crack slit

spicules in slate chamber air

visible in sunlight shafts

swirl whirl settle

 

sleep in larynx trachea lung

scratch   breathe   form tumours

gasp   slowly sicken

 

wet jet mist

dust clutched in traps

sack swabs and gauze

dust suppressed by water

sludge cools  rock freezes

men stiffen

 

plane split dress

flecks caught in the konimeter

snatched in photomicrographs

duct suck disperse

grey specks of debris

blacken compact congeal

 

images of coalesced smudges

thick like a puckered nipple

blocked alveoli

 

it’s all about dust

everywhere and everywhen

in air breath and body

 

Much of my grandfather’s work as a mining engineer was devoted to researching techniques to reduce dust underground.  My mother told me that around 1932 her father was dismissed from his role as agent for the Gurnos group of collieries in the Swansea Valley. He wanted to introduce measures that would have incurred costs to the company, but he believed that they would have protected miners from dust disease. Following a number of years in and out of employment in the Rhymney Valley, in 1938 Bill secured the role of His Majesty’s Inspector of Mines and Quarries in North Wales.  He continued his dust research work and saw the implementation of new dust extraction techniques in the slate industry. His work, for which he was awarded an MBE, is held in publications, talks and radio broadcasts  of the 1950s.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.