Poetry on Sunday: Tryphena’s Candelabra by Mel Perry
We continue a series in which the Llansteffan-based poet Mel Perry explores roots, family and belonging in her poetry.
Tryphena’s Candelabra
How did you move
from teacher, new wife,
young mother
to find your mettle
among men in 1931?
I reach my hand
to clasp the column,
my fingers gloved
not to tarnish
its polished plate.
I drop my gaze,
see gratitude etched
in copper letters
to commemorate
your service.
My eyes flicker along swirled, grooved arms open in welcome as I imagine ancient women wrapped in skins and shawls, they gather together around cradles and cooking pots, share a paned,
lighting candles
I see the knop, drip-pan,
sconce; the snuffer
with its carved silver flame
shining my reflection.
I wonder
why they chose
the small font
to note your
achievement.
The First Woman Chairman
Ystradgynlais Rural District Council
My maternal grandmother, Tryphena Mary Thomas, (née Davies), trained as a primary school teacher at Barry Training College. If she was employed as a teacher she had to cease that work when she married William Morgan Thomas (Bill) in 1923. They moved from Pengam to Ystradgynlais where Bill worked as agent for the Gurnos group of collieries in the Swansea Valley. Phene, as I have come to know her through my writing, was a bright, lively woman who volunteered extensively in the community. Tryphena’s Candelabra offers a feature of her story. I have written in response to other artefacts that I inherited, including the silver key presented to Phene in 1931 when she opened houses newly built by Ystradgynlais Rural District Council.
