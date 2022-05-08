Pop star Paul Heaton puts £60,000 behind bar at pubs around UK

Beautiful South and Housemartins star Paul Heaton is to put £60,000 behind the bar at pubs around the UK – including three in Wales.

His generous offer giving fans a drink on him for his 60th birthday, will see each pub receive the money to be put behind the bar tomorrow.

Explaining his kind gesture, the singer said: “To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland.

“However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, l’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being. Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

“Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.

“Please head over on Monday, show your support and raise a toast to me on my birthday!”

The pubs in Wales which will receive money for fans to raise a toast to the singer are:

Rummer Tavern – Cardiff

Hardie’s – Merthyr

The Golden Fleece – Porthmadog

Here’s a list of all 60 pubs taking part in Paul’s birthday tomorrow (Monday). Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them. It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day! https://t.co/QNONRGr8Tp pic.twitter.com/xPzE5W4xiN — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) May 8, 2022

