Popeth nominated for ‘Most Played New Independent Artist’

Welsh composer and producer, Popeth, has been nominated for the PPL Award For The Most Played New Independent Artist at the upcoming AIM Awards 2024.

An experimental pop project led by Ynyr Gruffudd Roberts, Popeth has released three singles to-date this year, collaborating with emerging Welsh artists, Tesni Jones and Leusa Rhys earlier in the year, and iconic Welsh stars, Tara Bandito and Gai Toms, on recent single, ‘Zodiacs’.

Sharing the shortlist with some of the UK’s most prominent artists, including Barry Can’t Swim (Ninja Tune), Coach Party (Chess Club Records) and Kelly Jones’ (Stereophonics) Far From Saints (Ignition Records) project, this year’s AIM Awards’ ceremony will take place at the Roundhouse, London on Thursday 17th October.

“For the world”

Ynyr said: “Popeth is a new project, with an emphasis on collaboration to produce Welsh language pop music for the world!

“The project is a progressive and inclusive movement composing glittery and positive club/dance pop songs in a thriving music-scene in Wales.

“To be handed a nomination for an AIM Award means so much to me, at this early stage of the journey, and will hopefully provide opportunities for more collaboration and exciting new music.”

Mutual support

Yws Gwynedd of Côsh Records added: “Popeth is an artist that produces catchy pop melodies. Most compositions have also given emerging artists opportunities to star on the tracks and to use the song as a springboard to launch their own career as solo artists.”

He added: “This ethos of collaboration and showcasing such amazing, and sometimes unheard, voices is what makes Popeth such an interesting act to follow – we’re looking forward to seeing what Popeth will do next!”

