Popular bilingual drama to return for second series

The popular bilingual prison drama Bariau will return for a second series in 2025.

Bariau is set in a men’s prison with stories based on the testimony of real prisoners and prison officers.

Produced by Rondo Media, the series explores the relationship of the prisoners and prison officers and follows the ups and downs of the series’ main character, Barry Hardy.

Positive reaction

A two-storey set comprising 24 cells was built for the production measuring some 2,500m².

Bariau was written by Ciron Gruffydd, Alaw Llewelyn Roberts was the series producer, and the director was Griff Rowland.

Gwion Tegid plays the main character Barry Hardy. Gwion said: “The response to the first series has been overwhelming with so much positive reaction from a wide cross-section of the audience.

“Filming Bariau was such a pleasure, without doubt the most satisfying work I’ve done so far, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented crew and cast again on the second series.

“I can’t wait to read what Ciron has in store for Barry and the gang at the prison.”

Support

The second series, like the first, will be shot at Studio Aria in Llangefni.

With the support of Creative Wales, Studio Aria was set up by Rondo Media and S4C’s commercial arm, S4C Digital Media Limited to take advantage of the growing number of productions being attracted to film in north Wales.

Bedwyr Rees, Senior Producer at Rondo Media, said: “Rondo is extremely pleased with the audience response to Bariau and with S4C’s commission for a second series.

“Bariau tackles several challenging subjects, bringing real characters who live on the periphery of society, to the screen.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to delve deeper into this world, with a view to creating another series that will challenge on the one hand and entertain on the other.”

The first series of Bariau is available to watch now on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Talent

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Drama Commissioner, said: “We had a great response from viewers to the first series of Bariau and I’m really looking forward to seeing the second series on screen.

“The production team and the actors are a very talented and creative crew who have a strong vision.

“I’m also pleased that the production is providing an economic boost to the area, and that the investment will benefit Anglesey and the wider area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

