Popular Welsh TV series adapted to stage for first time

The production begins with Deian and Loli’s first day in big school. Deian is excited but Loli really doesn’t want to go.

Deian a Loli: Y Ribidirew Olaf (The Last Ribidirew) is a brand new Welsh language stage production created by same core team of the original TV series, Manon Wyn Jones as Playwright and Angharad Elen as Creative Producer with Gethin Evans directing.

Phenomenally successful TV series Deian and Loli is stepping into the world of live theatre for the first time ever.

On top of everything, the car keys are missing and they can’t go to school. Loli insists that her imaginary friend has stolen them – but her parents and Deian don’t believe in imaginary friends.

Deian has no choice but to join Loli in the search for the lost keys. So it’s time to say THAT magic word and freeze their parents as the twins go on the greatest adventure of their lives.

Will they manage to find their imaginary friend before he disappears forever? Is it possible that they might lose their magic powers as they grow up?

Mischievous twins

Four young actors from north Wales have been named as the two pairs of mischievous twins who will perform in Deian and Loli: Y Ribidirew Olaf.

Jack Thomas-Humphreys from Tanygrisiau and Ifan Miners from Penisarwaun will share the role of Deian with Gweni Roberts from Llithfaen and Casi Williams from Brynteg sharing the role of Loli.

Mali Tudno Jones and Rhian Blythe will play the parents with Rhys Parry Jones playing Capten, the mischievous imaginary friend in Frân Wen’s latest production.

The show will tour 5 Welsh theatres across April, May and June 2024.

Pontio, Bangor 30 April – 04 May

Canolfan y Celfyddydau Aberystwyth 09 – 11 May

Pavillion Theatre, Rhyl 14 – 15 May



Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen 21 – 24 May



Sherman Theatre, Cardiff 05 – 08 June