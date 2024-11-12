Post punk legends PiL confirm headline Welsh date

John Lydon’s post-Pistols group Public Image Limited (PiL) are confirmed to headline at DEPOT in Cardiff next summer.

After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL).

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.

Comeback

With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978 through to 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before the bank took a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing two critically acclaimed albums; ‘This is PiL’ in 2012 followed by ‘What The World Needs Now…’ in 2015.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL.

They are the longest stable line-up in the band’s history and continue to challenge and thrive.

Tickets

The legendary band will perform at DEPOT on 14 June 2025

Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.seetickets.com/event/public-image-ltd-this-is-not-the-last-tour/depot/3232717

