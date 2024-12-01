Pren ar Y Bryn receives nomination at Broadcast Awards 2025

Fiction Factory’s runaway success, Pren ar Y Bryn, has been nominated for Best Multichannel Programme at this year’s Broadcast Awards.

Celebrating the best in British TV channels and content, the Broadcast Awards, which is to be held on 5 February 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, rewards and recognises excellence in programmes and talent within the television industry.

Series creator and writer, Ed Thomas said: “It’s terrific that Pren ar Y Bryn has been nominated for Best Multichannel Programme at the Broadcast Awards.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of everyone involved in bringing this series to life. Diolch.”

Big little story

Series Producer, Ffion Williams added: “From the cast to the crew and our partners, this nomination celebrates their incredible talent and dedication.

“It’s wonderful to see Pren ar Y Bryn resonate with audiences and be acknowledged among the very best in British television.”

This nomination follows an impressive awards season for Pren ar y Bryn, which received five nominations at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards and took home the award for Best Production Design for Gerwyn Lloyd, while lead actress Nia Roberts was nominated for Best Drama Performance at the RTS Cymru Awards 2024.

A big little story about time and change set in the wilds of a Welsh hinterland, Pren ar y Bryn follows the very ordinary and long married couple Margaret and Clive Lewis (Nia Roberts & Rhodri Meilir) who, after a series of events, find themselves in the middle of a mystery and on the wrong side of the law.

For fans of gripping drama and immersive storytelling with a sense of the absurd, it’s an unforgettable journey into the heart of Wales, where mysteries abound, and the truth lies waiting to be unearthed.

Innovation

Shot back-to-back in English and Welsh, the series is a Fiction Factory co-production with S4C, BBC Wales, and All3Media International, with support from Tinopolis and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The series, originally aired on S4C and its English adaptation Tree on a Hill on BBC Wales, is now available worldwide on iPlayer in both languages.

Tree on a Hill has also been acquired by Britbox in the US, which will take the series to international audiences.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

