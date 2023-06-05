Prestigious classical music competition returns to Wales next weekend
One of the most prestigious competitions in classical music returns to Wales for its 40th anniversary next weekend.
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World showcases 16 of the most outstanding emerging stars of international opera and song.
This year’s event features singers from 13 countries including: Canada, China, Colombia, England, Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Croatia, Sweden, Ukraine, Turkey, Wales and Scotland.
Wales is represented by soprano, Jessica Robinson who will appear in Round 2 on Monday, June 12.
Jess is from Llandissilio in the heart of Pembrokeshire and won the Welsh Singers Competition in 2022, to become the Welsh entrant to Cardiff Singer.
Now in its 40th year, the biennial competition has launched the careers of some of the biggest opera stars, such as Karita Mattila, Elīna Garanča, Anja Harteros, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sir Bryn Terfel, Jamie Barton and 2021 winner, baritone Gihoon Kim.
Throughout the week, Petroc Trelawny and Josie d’Arby will present all the action from each round at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.
They will also look back on the week’s rounds winners and the Song Prize winner, in a special highlights programme.
The full schedule for this year’s competition is:
CONCERT 1
Sunday 11 June
BBC Two Wales, 8pm
BBC Four, 8pm
CONCERT 2
Monday 12 June
BBC Two Wales, 8pm
BBC Four, 10.30pm
CONCERT 3
Tuesday 13 June
BBC Two Wales, 8pm
BBC Four, 10pm
CONCERT 4
Wednesday 14 June
BBC Two Wales, 8pm
BBC Four, 10pm
SONG PRIZE FINAL
Thursday 15 June
BBC Four, 10pm
BBC Radio 3, 7.30pm
HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday 17 June
BBC Two Wales 7pm
MAIN PRIZE FINAL
Sunday 18 June
BBC Two Wales, 8pm
BBC Four, 8pm
BBC Radio 3, 8pm
All programmes will be available on BBC iPlayer. TV coverage and coverage of the Main Prize Final for BBC Radio 3 is produced by BBC Studios Music Productions, Cardiff.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.