Prestigious classical music competition returns to Wales next weekend

One of the most prestigious competitions in classical music returns to Wales for its 40th anniversary next weekend.

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World showcases 16 of the most outstanding emerging stars of international opera and song.

This year’s event features singers from 13 countries including: Canada, China, Colombia, England, Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Croatia, Sweden, Ukraine, Turkey, Wales and Scotland.

Wales is represented by soprano, Jessica Robinson who will appear in Round 2 on Monday, June 12.

Jess is from Llandissilio in the heart of Pembrokeshire and won the Welsh Singers Competition in 2022, to become the Welsh entrant to Cardiff Singer.

Now in its 40th year, the biennial competition has launched the careers of some of the biggest opera stars, such as Karita Mattila, Elīna Garanča, Anja Harteros, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sir Bryn Terfel, Jamie Barton and 2021 winner, baritone Gihoon Kim.

Throughout the week, Petroc Trelawny and Josie d’Arby will present all the action from each round at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

They will also look back on the week’s rounds winners and the Song Prize winner, in a special highlights programme.

The full schedule for this year’s competition is:

CONCERT 1

Sunday 11 June

BBC Two Wales, 8pm

BBC Four, 8pm

CONCERT 2

Monday 12 June

BBC Two Wales, 8pm

BBC Four, 10.30pm

CONCERT 3

Tuesday 13 June

BBC Two Wales, 8pm

BBC Four, 10pm

CONCERT 4

Wednesday 14 June

BBC Two Wales, 8pm

BBC Four, 10pm

SONG PRIZE FINAL

Thursday 15 June

BBC Four, 10pm

BBC Radio 3, 7.30pm

HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 June

BBC Two Wales 7pm

MAIN PRIZE FINAL

Sunday 18 June

BBC Two Wales, 8pm

BBC Four, 8pm

BBC Radio 3, 8pm

All programmes will be available on BBC iPlayer. TV coverage and coverage of the Main Prize Final for BBC Radio 3 is produced by BBC Studios Music Productions, Cardiff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

