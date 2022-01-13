Primary school installs Wales’ first book vending machine

A Welsh primary school has become the first to have a book vending machine installed.

The vending machine was introduced as part of the school’s ‘Reading for Pleasure’ initiative which aims to create a positive mindset for pupils to view reading.

Each term, a wish list of books for all ages is shared with the school community, parents, governors, staff and local businesses with the favourites then delivered to the school and added to the vending machine.

Sarah James, the deputy headteacher at Penybont Primary School, said that the aim was to ensure that pupils “discover the joy” of being absorbed in a book.

“Our vending machine stands proud in our main corridor and our pupils are just as proud and excited to insert their golden token, choose a book and take it home to enjoy,” she said.

“It is fantastic to see our pupils’ faces when they have been chosen for this reward and it gives each child a sense of achievement on their reading journey. The response from our local community in purchasing books to keep it filled up has been incredible and we are extremely appreciative of their support.”

Each week, classes choose one pupil to receive a token with winners chosen for their efforts, attitude and progress in reading.

The winning pupil can then use the token to pick out a new book to keep from a vending machine within the school.

Bridgend County Borough Councillor Charles Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, said: “It is great to see that the pupils at Penybont Primary School are enjoying the reading book vending machine.

“It’s a brilliant incentive for children to read more and also to improve their efforts, attitude and progress in class to earn the tokens to get a new book.”