Princess Diana opera to receive world premiere on Anglesey

A new opera which centres around the love story of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed is to receive its world premiere on Anglesey.

A Silver Spoon, will debut as part of the Beaumaris Festival on July 1.

The chamber opera follows the story of two wannabe East End gangsters and their plan to steal Princess Diana’s jewellery from a forthcoming Royal exhibition.

It tells the love story of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, as well as touching on the story of the Queen and how she has changed through her reign. It considers privilege, friendship, modern royalty and being born with or without a silver spoon.

It has been created by the emerging Anglo-Welsh composer Lisa Logan and David Peimer.

It is the first opera to look at the ill-fated love story of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, who both tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Director Janette Smith said: “I’m thrilled to direct this my first opera, especially its contemporary themes around inter-racial marriage and privilege, with accessible melodic music.”

The Beaumaris Festival this year celebrates its 37th anniversary. Established in 1986, it is held annually on Anglesey.

To find out more about A Silver Spoon visit the festival website: www.beaumarisfestival.org

