Proclamation ceremony for next year’s Eisteddfod to be held in Porthmadog next month

The proclamation ceremony for next year’s National Eisteddfod in Llŷn and Eifionydd is due to take place next month after a two-year delay due to Covid.

This year’s festival is held in Porthmadog on Saturday 25 June, and has been billed by the organisers as a “great opportunity” for local people to welcome the Eisteddfod to the area and for the festival to give residents a taste of things to come at the Eisteddfod itself.

The druidic Gorsedd will lead a procession through the town prior to the ceremony, when Chair of the local committee, Michael Strain, will present the first copy of the Llŷn and Eifionydd List of Competitions to the Archdruid.

“I’ll be very pleased to hand the first copy of the List of Competitions to the Archdruid at the Proclamation Ceremony. This is an important milestone in our journey towards next year’s Eisteddfod,” said Michael Strain.

“It’s been quite a journey so far. We were getting into the swing of organising all sorts of events and activities across the area, and then, like everything else, it stopped, with many of our appeal committees turning into community groups supporting local residents.

“So it’s great that there are only 50 days to go until the Proclamation, and I’m pleased to say that there’s plenty of events and activities being organised weekly. The excitement that was so evident two years ago is back with a bang. And we’re looking forward to a fantastic festival next year!”

Events

And as a taste of things to come at next year’s Eisteddfod, held on the outskirts of Boduan from 5-12 August, local volunteers have organised a programme of activities across the area during June.

Most events are now in place and some may be added as the festival approaches. Have a look at the programme here.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held from 5 – 12 August 2023, with the Ceredigion festival held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August this year.

