Production images of major new ITVX and Bad Wolf series ‘The Winter King’ revealed

Production images from the first major drama series to come out of the Bad Wolf and Sony Pictures Television partnership have been revealed.

The Winter King is described as a bold and revisionist take on the well-loved Arthurian Legends, following Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

Set in the 5th century, in a land of warring factions and tribes, the series is based on the first book in Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles which has been adapted into a lavish ten-part series, filmed in Wales and the West Country.

Actor Iain De Caestecker can be seen portraying Arthur Pendragon in first-look images for the new series which retells the Arthurian legend.

The upcoming ITVX series is set in the fifth century in a land filled with warring factions and tribes, the series follows outcast Pendragon as he becomes warrior leader King Arthur.

This is expected to be followed up by the filming of the other two books in the trilogy – The Enemy of God and Excalibur – as part of an epic reworking of the Arthurian legends set in a war torn and divided Britain of the 5th century.

Through a mixture of historical fiction and mythology, the books tell the story of Arthur Pendragon as he grows into the heroic leader of legend.

Scottish actor De Caestecker, known for his role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars as Pendragon while Nathaniel Martello-White will play legendary Arthurian figure Merlin.

Newly-released images show De Caestecker as Arthur looking weary and beaten alongside Martello-White’s Merlin, dressed in a light-coloured tunic.

Another picture sees Arthur don a cloak with a fur-lined hood as he meets his future wife Guinevere, played by Jordan Alexandra.

Eddie Marsan, who featured in the 2008 comedy Happy-Go-Lucky, has been cast as High King Uther and is pictured donning blue robes and long hair.

Other cast members include Daniel Ings as Owain, Ellie James as Nimue, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Valene Kane as Morgan and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles have been adapted by Kate Brooke (A Discovery Of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt) with Otto Bathurst (His Dark Materials) as the lead director.

Bad Wolf’s recent credits include HBO and the BBC’s His Dark Materials, HBO’s Industry and Sky’s I Hate Suzie and A Discovery of Witches.

