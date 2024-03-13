Promoters behind iconic Welsh music festival pull this year’s event

It’s the trailblazing festival with a storied past that can be traced back to the ’90s.

Escape into the Park launched in July 1995 bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to Singleton Park in Swansea.

It has since appeared in many forms over the decades and was resurrected as Escape Festival in 2021 after a nine year hiatus.

The festival was relaunched by Escape Records, the collective behind many of Wales’ biggest music festivals including In It Together Festival, Inside Out, Colour Clash, and Party At The Park.

Headline performers at last year’s event included Judge Jules, Ben Hemsley, Nicole Moudaber, Shy FX and Wilkinson, with music running simultaneously across seven different stages.

Held for the last three years at its home in Singleton Park, the promoters have issued a statement on their social media platforms including Facebook announcing that this year’s event will now not go ahead, citing the cost of living crisis and increases in supplier and artist costs behind the decision.

The statement read: ‘Escape family we have some news. We have been inundated with messages asking about this years Escape Festival but unfortunately after a lot of consideration it is not viable for us to run our 2024 festival at Singleton Park, due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and increases in supplier and artist costs.

‘We would like to thank the South Wales dance community for their ongoing support since we returned after the pandemic but for now we say goodbye to Escape for this year.

‘However, we still want to put on the show of the summer for you and we take our responsibility for carrying the torch for dance music in Wales extremely seriously, so we will be bringing one of the most iconic names in electronic music to South Wales later this year.

‘Keep your eyes peeled, as all our previous Escape customers will be getting a special pre registration offer for the show.’

Those interested can sign up via escapefestival.co.uk/prereg/

