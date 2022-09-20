Protest arranged against BBC Radio Cymru schedule changes after two shows cancelled

A public protest is to be held in Aberystwyth on Saturday against changes to the Radio Cymru schedules, with the BBC accused of “kicking out the arts and the countryside”.

It comes after anger that two programmes in perticular – Geralt Lloyd and the culture show Stiwdio – have been cancelled by the broadcasting corporation.

Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition after it was revealed in August that Geraint Lloyd’s programme on Radio Cymru would come to and end in October after 25 years of broadcasting.

There was also anger at the BBC’s decision to get rid of only Welsh language cultural radio show, Stiwdio, with presenter Nia Roberts saying she was “astinished” by the decision.

Now a public protest against BBC Radio Cymru is to be held in Aberystwyth at 12pm on the 24th of September 2022.

Organisers Anna Ap Robert and Megan Jones Roberts called on people to “arrange buses from your area you and come together to support!”

“This is a decision made without any kind of discussion or consultation with the presenters or the production teams,” organisers Anna Ap Robert and Megan Jones Roberts said.

“The decision of a handful of people at the BBC in Cardiff and not the decision of the people, the hundreds who listen all over the country.

“Such is the opposition now that there is going to be a public protest to show the dissatisfaction with this foolish and unfair decision by the BBC. We call on the editor of Radio Cymru to come forward and give answers to the listeners.”

Bookshops

Last month, in a joint letter to Dafydd Meredydd, Editor of BBC Radio Cymru, the owners and managers of 14 independent bookshops in Wales have called on him to reconsider the decision.

“It is the greatest disappointment to learn that Radio Cymru wants to remove the only programme, Stiwdio, which is dedicated to discussing the arts in Wales,” they said.

“This is a program that is an integral part of Welsh culture, and as booksellers, we believe that by removing the programme, which includes Y Silff Lyfrau, you are removing an all-important discussion forum for authors, publishers, booksellers and Welsh readers.

“The program has also played an important role in the development of new writers, and nurturing and promoting their work.

“The program plays a very important role in discussing literary awards such as the Book of the Year, and the Tir na n-Og Awards, and we regret that the fashion decision has been made to remove them.

“When developing and expanding to reach new listeners, it is key to strike a balance and keep some offer that appeals to the traditional audience that has been loyal to Radio Cymru over the years.

“We ask you to reconsider your decision, and go ahead and continue, and further develop the artistic offering on Radio Cymru.”

‘Popular’

After hearing that his show had been cancelled, Geraint Lloyd said that he had not been in any further discussions with Radio Cymru about staying on.

“I’m still disappointed, after being with Radio Cymru for so long,” he said. “It’s not my choice.

“It’s up to them, unfortunately.”

He said that he did not know anything about the petition before coming across it while browsing Facebook.

“It’s very nice that people think so much of the programme,” he told Golwg360. “It was a bit of a surprise!

“I was disappointed that the program was ending but it’s clear that people appreciate what I do.”

