PYST x Lŵp x Chapter announce new music video partnership and funding round

A new round of funding has been launched to commission Welsh language music videos by new artists and/or new directors, alongside a very special collaboration between PYST, Lŵp and Chapter.

Lŵp/S4C funded PYST x Lŵp Video Fund back in 2022 to commission ten new Welsh language videos by new artists and/or new directors.

Success

The first round was a resounding success and the videos commissioned can all be viewed here.

This year, a new fund was announced, this time commissioning twenty videos, the first of which by Francis Rees can also be viewed here.

As part of the new round, PYST are excited to announce a new partnership with Chapter Arts Centre which will see all videos from the new fund this year shown on the big screen at Chapter over a week leading up to the online premiere of each video.

This aims increase visibility of each video and offer artists/directors a new angle, that of seeing their videos on a cinema screen for the first time. The next video will be shown in Chapter during the last week of February, with more details to follow.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru

To launch this exciting programme, PYST x Lŵp and Chapter will also co-promote an event at Chapter Arts Centre on Dydd Miwsig Cymru, February 9 2024 at 17:00.

The event will see all videos from the first round last shown on the big screen for the first time. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST commented: “The PYST x Lŵp fund has been a huge success story in terms of brilliant new videos and opening up opportunities to create through the medium of the Welsh language.

“Diolch to Chapter, we can celebrate the videos over the next twelve months by watching them on a big screen.”

Elen Rhys of S4C added: “This will be a great opportunity to showcase the talent that exists within the music scene in Wales

“S4C continues to support and work with the Welsh music industry through our strand, Lŵp. We are proud to see the Lŵp scheme developing and creating opportunities for musicians and other creatives.

“It’s great to be able to extend our partnership with PYST with this event to celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru this year.”

Shine

Claire Vaughan of Chapter said: “We are really pleased to be able to give Welsh artists an opportunity to shine with help from our friends at S4C and PYST.

“This brilliant project pairs up some of the most exciting new Welsh language music artists with some great film makers, so it feels appropriate that they get seen on the big screen at Chapter.

“Audiences will be treated to new videos every month over the next year and get to find out about acts they might not have known about previously.

“That sense of playful discovery is at the heart of what we do in Chapter and it’s wonderful to bring more Welsh language into the programme during a year when the Eisteddfod is happening so close to us in Pontypridd.”

