Quiz: Can you guess these Welsh cities from just one image?
Wales now has seven Welsh cities – Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Wrexham, St Asaph, Bangor, and St David’s.
But can you guess which is which just from a single Google Earth street view images?
Here are the images below:
Number 1
Number 2
Number 3
Number 4
Number 5
Number 6
Number 7
The answers (highlight to see)
Number 1 – the Transporter Bridge in Newport
Number 2 – The Pobol y Cwm set in Cardiff Bay
Number 3 – St David’s Cathedral in St David’s
Number 4 – High Street in St Asaph
Number 5 – Bangor’s Main Arts University building
Number 6 – Hope St in Wrexham
Number 7 – Swansea Castle
