Quiz: Can you guess these Welsh cities from just one image?

Wales now has seven Welsh cities – Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Wrexham, St Asaph, Bangor, and St David’s.

But can you guess which is which just from a single Google Earth street view images?

Here are the images below:

Number 1

Number 2

Number 3

Number 4

Number 5

Number 6

Number 7

The answers (highlight to see)

Number 1 – the Transporter Bridge in Newport

Number 2 – The Pobol y Cwm set in Cardiff Bay

Number 3 – St David’s Cathedral in St David’s

Number 4 – High Street in St Asaph

Number 5 – Bangor’s Main Arts University building

Number 6 – Hope St in Wrexham

Number 7 – Swansea Castle

