Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Quiz: Can you guess these Welsh cities from just one image?

15 Oct 2022 2 minute read
City Road, Cardiff

Wales now has seven Welsh cities – Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Wrexham, St Asaph, Bangor, and St David’s.

But can you guess which is which just from a single Google Earth street view images?

Here are the images below:

Number 1

Number 1 – Which city is this?

Number 2

Number 2 – Which city is this?

Number 3

Number 3 – Which city is this?

Number 4

Number 4 – Which city is this?

Number 5

Number 5 – Which city is this?

Number 6

Number 6 – Which city is this?

Number 7

Number 7 – Which city is this?

The answers (highlight to see)

Number 1 – the Transporter Bridge in Newport

Number 2 – The Pobol y Cwm set in Cardiff Bay

Number 3 – St David’s Cathedral in St David’s

Number 4 – High Street in St Asaph

Number 5 – Bangor’s Main Arts University building

Number 6 – Hope St in Wrexham

Number 7 – Swansea Castle

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.