Rag’n’Bone Man announces north Wales date

Critically acclaimed, chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man will bring his stunning live show to north Wales next summer.

The triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner will headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Friday June 27, when he will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

The announcement comes fast on the heels of Rag’n’Bone Man’s latest album What Do You Believe In? which entered the Official UK Album Chart at number 3 on Friday.

Since 1947 Llangollen has staged one of the world’s most inspirational cultural festivals.

Each year more than 4,000 performers from across the world head to the beautiful Welsh town to take part in a unique event combining competition, performance, and international peace and friendship.

Llangollen Core Eisteddfod Week 2025 will be held between 8-13 July with additional concerts planned.

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Rory began collecting his dedicated fan base incredibly early on in his career, one that has continued to grow and sell out tours and headline festivals around the globe. Since his debut album, Rag’n’Bone Man has also collaborated with international artists including Gorillaz (The Apprentice), Logic (Broken People), Calvin Harris (Giant) and Pink (Anywhere Away From Here).

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number One album with Columbia Records spent seven weeks in the Top 10, and included singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

New release, the incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by. The album features an abundance of powerful tracks, each resonating with Rag’n’Bone Man’s signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Collaborating with a flurry of renowned writers and producers between Brighton, London, New York and LA, Rag’n’Bone Man has crafted a record that promises to touch and brighten the hearts and souls of his fans.

Elles Bailey joins Rag’n’Bone Man, sharing her award-winning smokey blues sound, which have seen her named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running. Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

It has already been announced that pop Scottish rock legends Texas will headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday June 26, while global pop rock sensation The Script headline on Thursday July 3 and pop sensation Olly Murs on Friday July 4 with more announcements to come.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We have had the pleasure of presenting shows with Rag’n’Bone Man previously so I know the Llangollen audience is in for a treat next June.

“His stunning vocals make for a very powerful and uplifting show that will enthral everyone.”

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “Llangollen is famous for welcoming world-class singers to North East Wales, and Rag’n’Bone Man unquestionably has one of the most iconic voices of his generation. We can’t wait to hear him performing in our pavilion next summer.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2025

June 26 – Texas

June 27 – Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

July 3 – The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

July 4 – Olly Murs with very special guest Lemar

More acts to be announced.

