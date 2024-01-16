Record numbers stream S4C shows on BBC iPlayer

S4C has had the highest number of streams on BBC iPlayer during the first week of 2024, with close to 350,000 streams between 1 and 7 January.

As well as a 22% increase in the streaming of S4C programmes on BBC iPlayer during this period compared to last year, S4C Clic has also seen a 22% increase in viewings in the same period.

Performing well

The programmes that saw the largest number of viewers were the football match between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham, and the derby between the Scarlets and the Dragons.

Bariau, S4C’s new drama box set, was also among the programmes that performed well with viewers.

S4C has received £7.5m of additional funding from the UK Government’s Department of Culture, Media, and Sport to develop the provision on digital platforms.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Joint Interim Chief Executive, said: “As viewing habits change, the challenge for S4C is to ensure that our content is available to viewers on whatever platform suits them.

“Our programmes need to create noise and make an impression because of all the competition that exist. These latest figures show that the multi-platform strategy is succeeding.

“We are aiming to enrich the viewing experience on iPlayer through our partnership with the BBC, while at the same time trying to ensure that S4C Clic is available on more viewing platforms.

“Our thanks go to S4C staff and our partners in the sector here in Wales, for the ingenuity and creativity that attracts our audience to the content.”

