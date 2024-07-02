Renowned Welsh artist Pete Fowler launches Patreon

He’s the Cardiff-born pop artist famed for his unique work with Super Furry Animals and the creation of the World of Monsterism.

Renowned for his dazzling psychedelic artwork Pete has today launched his own Patreon – giving those who sign up the opportunity to access exclusive art, videos, new content, zines and immerse themselves in his iridescent world.

A promo vid has been shared around social media outlining details of the Patreon offering, which the Welshman reveals has been launched for a few key reasons.

“A combination of failing social media channels and increasing financial pressures have made it feel like an inevitability for me as an artist,” he told Nation Cymru.

“Its going to be a one priced account with lots of my new work, as well as an archive of older stuff, and the idea is to build up an online community who enjoy my art.

The creative polymath, who is also an in demand DJ and musician, added: “I’ve been working on the launch for a while now, I have loads of stuff I’m going to put up for the launch. It’s £5 a month subscription which gets you access to loads of exclusive artwork from colouring in sheets, zines, drawing/painting videos and more.

“The plan is to build a community and have a place to see my work, while supporting me as an artist.”

