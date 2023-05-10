Renowned Welsh composer takes to TikTok to deny he’s Meghan Markle

He’s the famous Welsh composer with a very distinctive look.

However, hundreds evidently not versed with his outstanding musical CV took to social media on the weekend when he was spotted pictured on TV as one of the guests at the coronation to say they thought he was Meghan Markle in disguise – and he was about to steal the Crown Jewels.

Of course neither Karl or Meghan look remotely alike but people were convinced that it could have been the outcast princess heavily disguised.

A somewhat understandably incredulous Jenkins has now thankfully set the record straight and responded to speculation surrounding his viral appearance at the coronation.

The 79-year-old composer shared a video on TikTok, with a caption that read: “Sir Karl Jenkins sets the record straight on his attendance at the coronation.”

Jenkins started his TikTok video by introducing himself before acknowledging how he went viral at the coronation. He also shared a picture of himself at the event, wearing a black jacket with a medal around his neck and tinted sunglasses on his face.

“I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” he said. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service.”

He shared a laugh about the false claims that he was the Duchess of Sussex in disguise. Meghan stayed in California with her children while her husband, Prince Harry, attended the event.

Jenkins continued his video by holding up the knighthood medal he received in 2015 that he wore at the coronation.

He also addressed his now-viral facial hair: “Oh, and my moustache has been referred to in The Times as well. But I’ve had this moustache since 18-years-old. It was very trendy then.

“So that’s me,” he continued. “Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!”

