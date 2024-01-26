Revealed: The adult movie made about Welsh independence

They say Welsh independence is on the rise – and here’s the proof.

A forgotten porn film from more than a decade ago has been unearthed and at its heart is the unlikely subject (for an adult movie at least) of Welsh independence.

Titled ‘Independence Day’ this eyebrow-raising flick which is strictly not about aliens invading earth and does not star Will Smith, is made by adult film company Bluebird Films, the home of such eye-opening titles as Only Fools and Arses and Harry Pornter.

Since a post appeared on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday revealaing this long forgotten movie, it’s been the talk of social media.

Released in 2010 it features Welsh porn star Stacey Saran (from Cardiff) as Dafina Jones ‘a fighter for Welsh independence but when she’s not fighting, she’s loving instead’ – as the blurb for this off-the-wall romp proclaims.

Dafina is traveling across the UK with her petition demanding independence of Wales from the UK, after nearly 740 years of British rule.

Starring adult movie industry legend Ben Dover as pompous government minister Lord Dover – the politician responsible for a decision on allowing Wales to breakaway from the rest of the UK, it features the sort of acting that you would describe as wooden, except that would be an insult to trees.

Unsurprisingly then, it’s more a case of yes, yes, yes Cymru and ah, ah, ah, Annibyniaeth as the adult heavy scenes veer into the realms of the fantastical when it emerges Dafina Jones’ secret weapon to advance the cause of independence is a magic aphrodisiac called Leekazade.

Dafina says she grows it in her garden but quite how she manages to transform her leeks into a liquid form packaged into bottles that look suspiciously like Lucozade is sadly not implicitly stated, neither do we suspect is there any permission granted from the manufacturer of the famed energy drink to allow their brand to be used in the film.

Trading on the Welsh tropes of miners, daffodils, leeks and singing, we won’t give the ending away, but let’s just say to all those who support independence – you might want to get cracking in the garden with those leeks.

