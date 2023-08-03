Revealed: The beautiful Welsh beach named one of the best in the world

A stunning Welsh beach has been named amongst the top 50 beaches in the world.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of ‘The 50 Best Beaches In The World’, and there was one standout entry from Wales – the golden sands of Rhossili Bay on the Gower.

Rhossili Bay is a permanent fixture in Wales’ Best Beach top 10 and has been voted number one on numerous occasions. It has been awarded a host of other gongs including a 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and is rightly considered one of the most beautiful spots in the UK.

Wales has a plentiful array of stunning beaches, however Rhossili has been described as ‘The supermodel of British beaches’ by The Independent and has won accolades from UK Travel Writers and awards for being the best spot to have a picnic, one of the best surf spots in Wales, and for our four legged friends, The Times nominated Rhossili as ‘The UK’s No.1 dog-friendly beach’.

Now it’s achieved another stellar accolade being named in the top 50 beaches in the world.

The Big 7 Travel list is now in its 5th year, it is compiled using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.

It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons and plenty of Islands. From the stunning turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos to the black sand beach in Iceland.

Rhossili Bay is described by Big 7 Travel as ‘Three miles of golden sands await you in the Gower Peninsula of Wales. It’s a bit of a hike down a steep cliff-top path to get there, but all good things require a bit of effort. It’s a popular surfing spot, or you can just relax and enjoy the beach – it’s kept pristine under the watchful eye of the National Trust.’

