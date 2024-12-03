Revealed: There is a double helping of Gavin and Stacey over Christmas
Gavin and Stacey fans are in for a treat over the festive period with the announcement of the BBC Christmas schedule.
There will be a double helping of the much loved comedy filmed in and around Barry. Christmas Eve will see a repeat of the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in readiness for the final ever episode of the sitcom on Christmas Day.
And it’s been confirmed that the final ever episode will be a feature length special running for 90 minutes, as opposed to the previous 60 minute specials.
As many of us already knew, the BBC had already announced three of the big hitters of the Christmas Day offerinmg: Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and this year’s Christmas special of Doctor Who.
Finally, however, we now know the exact times you will be able to watch all three, with breaks in between to try recover from the copious food and drink.
For anyone looking to plan out their Christmas period spent in front of the TV as is British tradition, here is the schedule on BBC One for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and of course, Christmas Day, as well as ITV and Channel 4’s Christmas Day Schedules.
Christmas Eve on BBC One
14:45 Moana
16:25 The Stick Man
16:50 Shrek
18:15 BBC News
18:45 Celebrity Escape To The Country
19:30 EastEnders
20:15 The Repair Shop Christmas Special
21:15 Strike Ink Black Heart
22:15 BBC News
22:30 Gavin & Stacey: 2019 Christmas Special
BBC One Christmas Day
06:00 BBC Breakfast
09:00 Trolls: Holiday In Harmony
09:20 Superworm
10:15 Christmas Morning Service
11:20 Toy Story 3
12:55 Minions: The Rise Of Gru
14:30 Tiddler
15:00 The King’s Christmas address
15:10 The Weakest Link
15:55 Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special
17:10 Doctor Who Christmas Special
18:10 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
19:25 EastEnders (Part 1)
19:55 Call The Midwife Christmas Special
21:00 Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
22:30 EastEnders (Part 2)
23:00 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
ITV1 Christmas Day
07:00 Good Morning Britain
09:00 Lorraine
10:00 This Morning
12:00 James Martin’s Christmas Day
14:00 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours
15:00 The King’s Christmas address
15:10 Home Alone 2
17:25 Bullseye (Repeat)
18:25 ITV News
18:30 Emmerdale
19:00 Coronation Street
20:00 The Chase: Christmas
21:00 Downton Abbey: A New Era
Channel 4 Christmas Day
11:50 The Snowman
12:25 Mog’s Christmas
12:55 The Snowman And The Snowdog
13:30 The Great Christmas Bake Off
14:45 The Alternative Christmas Message
15:00 Miracle On 34th Street
17:10 The Piano At Christmas
18:25 The Italian Job
20:25 Raiders Of The Lost Ark
22:35 Notting Hill
BBC One Boxing Day
09:55 Inside Out
11:15 The Boss Baby 2
13:00 BBC News
13:20 Tiddler
13:50 Paddington
15:20 To Be Confirmed
17:20 BBC News
17:45 Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical
19:35 Blankety Blank Christmas Special
20:15 Call The Midwife Christmas Special
21:15 Outnumbered Christmas Special
22:00 EastEnders
