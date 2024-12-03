Revealed: There is a double helping of Gavin and Stacey over Christmas

Gavin and Stacey fans are in for a treat over the festive period with the announcement of the BBC Christmas schedule.

There will be a double helping of the much loved comedy filmed in and around Barry. Christmas Eve will see a repeat of the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in readiness for the final ever episode of the sitcom on Christmas Day.

And it’s been confirmed that the final ever episode will be a feature length special running for 90 minutes, as opposed to the previous 60 minute specials.

As many of us already knew, the BBC had already announced three of the big hitters of the Christmas Day offerinmg: Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and this year’s Christmas special of Doctor Who.

Finally, however, we now know the exact times you will be able to watch all three, with breaks in between to try recover from the copious food and drink.

For anyone looking to plan out their Christmas period spent in front of the TV as is British tradition, here is the schedule on BBC One for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and of course, Christmas Day, as well as ITV and Channel 4’s Christmas Day Schedules.

Christmas Eve on BBC One

14:45 Moana

16:25 The Stick Man

16:50 Shrek

18:15 BBC News

18:45 Celebrity Escape To The Country

19:30 EastEnders

20:15 The Repair Shop Christmas Special

21:15 Strike Ink Black Heart

22:15 BBC News

22:30 Gavin & Stacey: 2019 Christmas Special

BBC One Christmas Day

06:00 BBC Breakfast

09:00 Trolls: Holiday In Harmony

09:20 Superworm

10:15 Christmas Morning Service

11:20 Toy Story 3

12:55 Minions: The Rise Of Gru

14:30 Tiddler

15:00 The King’s Christmas address

15:10 The Weakest Link

15:55 Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special

17:10 Doctor Who Christmas Special

18:10 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

19:25 EastEnders (Part 1)

19:55 Call The Midwife Christmas Special

21:00 Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

22:30 EastEnders (Part 2)

23:00 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special

ITV1 Christmas Day

07:00 Good Morning Britain

09:00 Lorraine

10:00 This Morning

12:00 James Martin’s Christmas Day

14:00 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours

15:00 The King’s Christmas address

15:10 Home Alone 2

17:25 Bullseye (Repeat)

18:25 ITV News

18:30 Emmerdale

19:00 Coronation Street

20:00 The Chase: Christmas

21:00 Downton Abbey: A New Era

Channel 4 Christmas Day

11:50 The Snowman

12:25 Mog’s Christmas

12:55 The Snowman And The Snowdog

13:30 The Great Christmas Bake Off

14:45 The Alternative Christmas Message

15:00 Miracle On 34th Street

17:10 The Piano At Christmas

18:25 The Italian Job

20:25 Raiders Of The Lost Ark

22:35 Notting Hill

BBC One Boxing Day

09:55 Inside Out

11:15 The Boss Baby 2

13:00 BBC News

13:20 Tiddler

13:50 Paddington

15:20 To Be Confirmed

17:20 BBC News

17:45 Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

19:35 Blankety Blank Christmas Special

20:15 Call The Midwife Christmas Special

21:15 Outnumbered Christmas Special

22:00 EastEnders

