Review: Jamie Cullum at Swansea Arena

Pierre Donahue

Jamie Cullum’s tour rolled into Swansea with the jazz pianist effervescent on a lively evening at Swansea Arena.

Opening with a well received “Noswaith dda Swansea” the showman, who has clearly made the effort to learn some Welsh, warmly states that he has really enjoyed exploring Swansea, the beautiful beach and especially Welsh cakes from the market, which brings a cheer from those in attendance, especially those who know how good the Welsh cakes are, like me.

The now veteran musician, who seems to have found the secret of eternal youth, is in fine form and full of energy. When not content with just sitting at his piano, he stands on it, plucks the insides exuberantly during a cover of Everlasting Love, dabbles in a spot of electronica and even has time to run over and play the congos.

In fact he seems to be thoroughly enjoying himself in Wales, and goes on to state that having played at venues all over the world, the new arena has some of the finest acoustics out there. A glowing review. Something repeated by other artists and bodes well for the still relatively new venue.

The likeable, multi-faceted star was the UK’s biggest selling jazz artist by the age of 24, at one point being billed “Sinatra in sneakers” and the “saviour of jazz”, which wether he wanted to be or not is the mantle that he was bestowed with on the release of his second album “Twentysomething” in 2003.

A incredible night watching Jamie Cullum perform in Swansea.

His energy & musical talent is on another level🔥

Loved it. #JamieCullum #SwanseaArena #LiveMusic pic.twitter.com/p4k07Hr8wN — Amanda Davies (@amandajdavies10) November 17, 2024

Over two decades on from that release, a winning mix of standards, originals and re-imaginings of songs by JImi Hendrix and Radiohead, Cullum is still covering and re-working well known songs by the likes of Ray Charles, Peter Gabriel, Rihanna and somewhat surprisingly Rage Against The Machine.

The genius of mixing genres with jazz is that it brings people together that might not ordinarily listen to it, and vice versa which is evidenced in the broad spectrum of people and ages in the audience here tonight.

But while he perhaps can’t be pigeon holed into one genre, its clearly still jazz that gets Cullum going, with the stellar pianist, crooner and longtime host of BBC Radio 2’s Jazz Show, often stripping back his eight piece band to just double bass and drums, smoke rising from behind him reminiscent of the jazz clubs of old. It’s not then surprising, though very welcome, when he takes a minute to offer heartfelt congratulations to Swansea Jazz Club on reaching 75 years since its inception. A touching moment for the many in attendance who frequent it.

Towards the end of the over two hour set, the tempo noticeably increases, with the band rampaging from jazz to funk to Afro beat. Cullum urges the crowd out of their seats to dance wildly, something enthusiastically taken up by many. Prowling the stage, the band leader whips the energy in the room up to fever pitch.

Finally, sat alone at the keys, with just a spotlight for company, Cullum ends the concert with crowd favourite “All at Sea” enchanting us all into a hushed silence. His line “Like a warm drink, it seeps into my soul” seemingly a fitting sentiment to end the night on.

