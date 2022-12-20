Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have surgery following cancer treatment

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after discovering he requires additional surgery following his cancer treatment.

The Welsh star announced in July he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.

On Tuesday he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that “kick like a donkey” and needed surgery early in the New Year.

Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.

Curveball

He wrote on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I’m recovering well from my cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

“Less happy days, I’ve been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.

“I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows.

“I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Gilbert had been a patron of the Velindre Cancer Centre, where he has now had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The comedian previously said he “never imagined” he would be a patient there after supporting their work for years, but added he knows he is “in the best possible hands”.

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, QI and Mock The Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 2015.

Gilbert thanked “each and every one of you for your continuing patience” and added: “Rest assured, the show WILL go on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

