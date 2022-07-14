Rhod Gilbert reveals he is undergoing treatment for cancer

Comedy star Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The comic issued a statement on Facebook revealing that he’s receiving treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

The comedian, who is patron of the charity has raised thousands for Velindre including leading treks around the world to help raise vital funds for the centre.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page he wrote: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone…but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash. Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

Since posting the message the Carmarthen-born funny man was inundated with hundreds of well wishes.

The Welshman was recently forced to postpone the final dates of his Book Of John tour due to struggles with pain in his neck and throat.

Posting on Facebook at the time the 53-year-old said that he made the decision with a ‘very heavy heart’.

He wrote: ‘As many of you will know, I’ve been struggling with pain in my neck and throat over the past few months. I’ve been receiving treatment, and have continued to tour where possible.

‘I had sincerely hoped to go ahead with all dates as scheduled, but I’m afraid that is not going to be possible. I am due to have surgery next week and will be hanging up my boots for a while whilst I recuperate.’

He said the cancelled dates would be rescheduled for early next year, adding: ‘ I know how frustrating this is. We do not take these decisions lightly, and we are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you all – along with all the wonderful venues and staff, for your patience and understanding.

‘I have loved every one of the 200 or so Book Of John shows we have done. I am genuinely gutted that we didn’t get to do the last seven shows as planned, but, rest assured, we will do everything we can to finish what we started!’

Much love and best wishes to Rhod from everyone at Nation Cymru.

