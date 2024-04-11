Rhondda-born Caitlin Lavagna shares ’sassy and powerful’ new music

Born in the Rhondda with strong Gibraltarian roots, Caitlin Lavagna has her sights on the big league with release of her latest ‘sassy, quirky and powerful’ new single

With a strong, rich vocal and a knack for instant pop hooks, Caitlin blends honest songwriting with an exciting rhythmic core.

Caitlin Lavagna’s mediterranean roots no doubt help play a part in her aim to always bring the fiesta so people can let loose and shake their frames.

Aiming big

Caitlin cites her influences from a wide range of Indie rock/pop and reggae artists and artists as varied as Sting and Fleetwood Mac, Florence, Pink and Adele.

Since ‘Run A Mile’ was released in 2023, Caitlin has performed at the Rock and Roll Panto at Theatr Clwyd, been invited to sing on Radio Gibraltar and been nominated for Best Female Artist at the Radio Wigwarn Awards in London.

She has also recently performed in Turning The Wheel – A New Musical by Kieran Bailey and is currently touring for Operation Julie – a prog rock psychedelic musical based on the biggest LSD drugs raid in British History and set in 1970s – which started this month.

We caught up with Caitlin to talk about her new music and her touring plans for the year ahead.

Caitlin told Nation.Cymru: “This is my fifth single I have released as a solo artist. I wanted it to represent changing the narrative from being heartbroken to making a decision not to catch feelings in the first place.

“It’s sassy, quirky, fun and powerful. Beneath that though, it’s about being confident in making decisions for yourself and being honest about them.

“I added some Spanish into this track to honour my Gibraltarian roots. The phrase means ‘Life is simple, don’t complicate it’ and I think that’s a message I am taking into my life and therefore songwriting moving forward.

“I am extremely proud and excited by this track and hope listeners can bop along and look forward to the many other tracks I have planned for release this year.”

Live performances

And it’s not just this project that is keeping Caitlin busy. She shared: “I am currently on a UK Tour of ‘Operation Julie’ the prog rock musical about a famous LSD Drugs bust in the 70’s.

“I’m multi-roling as part of an ensemble of 9 Actor Musicians and the show is absolutely bonkers in the best way. The music is next level and people are raving about it.”

And as for live performances, she added: “I am super excited to be headlining the Rhondda Arts Festival on Saturday 29th June.

“This will be my first solo full band gig – I’ll be announcing the players and setlist closer to the date and it promises to be 90 minutes of classics, bangers and originals which will finally be big and bold and banging!”

Caitlin added: “I am also on this years line-up for the Wokingham Festival 2024. I am playing an acoustic set on Sunday 25th August around 4:15pm to 4:45pm.

“I’m hoping to give my originals an acoustic spin and enjoy an afternoon summer vibe. Tickets for that festival with so many amazing bands and solo artists are here.

“Other than that, I am waiting on Gibraltar Music Festival to confirm a slot for me and hopefully the band to perform there again this summer. I performed there last summer and it was absolutely brilliant!”

Caitlin was featured in TIWN Media’s latest podcast ‘Artist on Artist’ in March 2024. Check out her episode with fellow artist Katielou HERE

Tickets for the Rhondda Arts Festival weekend can be found here.

Stream Caitlin’s latest track, Gold, here.

