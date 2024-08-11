Rhondda composers wins trophy at home Eisteddfod

After battling head-to-head with two other talented musicians, Nathan James Dearden won the Composer’s Trophy at the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod.

He beat last year’s winner Lowri Mair Jones and experienced jazz musician Tomos Williams to claim the prize.

Since the beginning of the year, the trio have been working on their new compositions with composer John Rea and a quarter from Sinfonia Cymru.

Each of the contestants was expected to use images from Rhondda Cynon Taf as inspiration and create a new piece of music around 8 minutes long, they performed them for the first time last night.

After the show, Nathan received his award in a special ceremony at the Eisteddfod Pavilion in Ynysangharad

He said: “Like many, the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol has played a big part in my life since I was a child.

“Having it hosted in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been fantastic to showcase not only the very best of Welsh cultural life, but the best of the Valleys.

“To win the prestigious Tlws y Cyfansoddwr on ‘home turf is such an honour, and I can’t thank the Eisteddfod enough for giving me the opportunity to work with Sinfonia Cymru, my amazing colleagues Lowri and Tomos, and for showcasing this Valley’s boy.”

Concerts

Nathan, from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, is a composer, conductor, and educator. His music has been

performed and covered by many of Europe’s leading orchestras and his music often appears in concerts throughout the UK and abroad.

He is currently a Lecturer in Music Composition at Royal Holloway University in London, Leader of the New Voices Consort, Chair of the Welsh Council and a Mentor with Academi Ivor.

The competition was held in collaboration with Tŷ Cerdd, Sinfonia Cymru and the Welsh Music Association.

The financial prize was donated by John and Janice Samuel from Sidcup, Kent, in memory of John’s

parents, David Hopkin and Gwenllian Samuel from Abernant, Aberdare.

