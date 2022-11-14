Tributes paid to much loved Swansea City fan and Call Centre star

Lee Trundle, Kevin Allen and Elis James are among a string of notable names who have paid tribute to Richard ‘Griff’ Griffiths.

The well-known Swansea City fan, who also famously starred on BBC Three’s reality TV series The Call Centre, was known and loved by many.

Griff, who died in his sleep aged 53, was renowned for his comedic talents and his compassion for others.

His quick wit and humorous telephone patter were highlights of The Call Centre – the show of which he was a breakout star.

The dad of four, who had battled drug addiction in the past, especially loved the Swans who he had supported from a little boy.

He became good friends with Swansea City legend Lee Trundle, who said of his mate: “Griff was a man who had the ability to make you laugh whenever he wanted. He will be missed by many and I’ll miss our chats.”

Twin Town director Kevin Allen added: “He was an underrated one off. His healthy, contentious cynicism will be much missed.”

TV and radio broadcaster Elis James talked about how Griff was an integral part of the match day experience at the Liberty Stadium.

He said: “The best thing about following the Swans is the friendships you make. Griff was as much a part of going to the game for the people who knew him as seeing Ivor Allchurch’s statue outside the ground, and he’ll be hugely missed.”

There were also wonderful words from Alan Smith, who worked in the music industry, notably at Creation Records. He said: “Griff was one of the most genuine and funniest people I ever had the pleasure to know. He helped me many times in my recovery from addiction and I know he also helped lots of other people in and around Swansea with their recovery.”

Condolences to Griff’s friends and family from all of us here at Nation Cymru. It’s a measure of the man that he was loved and admired by so many.

