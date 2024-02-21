Ricky Gervais pays tribute as The Office’s Ewen MacIntosh dies aged 50

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute after Welsh actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing Keith in The Office, died at the age of 50.

MacIntosh was born in the former county of Merionethshire on Christmas Day, 1973.

The actor died on February 19 after suffering two years of ill health, according to his talent manager.

Chelle Just from Just Right Management said in a statement: “Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being.

“He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart.

“He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him.

“Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on the 19th February from undisclosed causes.

“His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time.

“Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Godspeed Ewen.”

The management company said his family spend special thanks to Willow Green Care Home, confirming there will be a private cremation for family and close friends and a “celebratory” memorial later in the year.

The Office star and co-creator Gervais paid tribute, saying: “Extremely sad news.

“The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away.

“An absolute original. RIP.”

MacIntosh was best known as Wernham Hogg accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotone answerphone message and would have have rather had a career as a DJ.

Among his memorable scenes were when he ate a scotch egg after offering inappropriate romantic advice to Martin Freeman’s character Tim, and when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

Another beloved scene featured an appraisal between Keith and office manager David Brent, played by Gervais.

Brent could not contain his frustration after the accountant wrote “accounts” as his strength and “eczema” as his weakness.

MacIntosh also appeared in shows such as Miranda and Little Britain.

TV channel Gold also paid tribute, with a statement saying: “We at Gold are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50.

“We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

