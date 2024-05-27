Rock giants release live in Wrexham edition of new album with Welsh title

Kings of Leon have released a special edition of their brand-new album.

Can We Please Have Fun (Live In Wrexham Edition) includes seven live recordings from the band’s sold out gigs at Wrexham AFC’s The Racecourse Ground on May 27 & 28 last year, as well as the new album in full.

Can We Please Have Fun (Live In Wrexham Edition) comes with a Welsh language version of the album title – Gawn Ni Hwyl Plîs.

The limited special edition is released on 2CD and dual colour cassette formats and is available online HERE while stocks last.

The bundle also includes a Can We Please Have Fun Signed Art Card

The cover photo for the album is shot by Wrexham AFC’s club photographer, Rob Stead.

A press release accompanying the announcement reads: ‘The GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band are coming back big with their ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun.

‘As its title suggests, it’s a document of one of this era’s great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun.

‘Recorded at Dark Horse studio and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon.

‘On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It’s the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they’ve always wanted to make.’

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Can We Please Have Fun

1. Ballerina Radio

2. Rainbow Ball

3. Nowhere To Run

4. Mustang

5. Actual Daydream

6. Split Screen

7. Don’t Stop The Bleeding

8. Nothing To Do

9. Television

10. Hesitation Generation

11. Ease Me On

12. Seen

CD2 – Live in Wrexham

1. Crawl

2. King of the Rodeo

3. Revelry

4. On Call

5. Find Me

6. Pyro

7. Cold Desert

Cassette Side A

Ballerina Radio

Rainbow Ball

Nowhere To Run

Mustang

Actual Daydream

Split Screen

Don’t Stop The Bleeding

Nothing To Do

Television

Hesitation Generation

Ease Me On

Seen

Cassette Side B – Live at Wrexham

Crawl

King of the Rodeo

Revelry

On Call

Find Me

Pyro

Cold Desert

