Rogue Trooper animated movie set to star Welsh actor, Aneurin Barnard

A new sci-fi movie adaptation of the 2000 AD comic Rogue Trooper is set to star Welsh actor, Aneurin Barnard in the lead role.

The Bridgend-born actor, best known for his performances in Dunkirk, Men Up and The Goldfinch, is set to cement his position as an A-list Hollywood actor with this much-hyped movie which features a stellar ensemble cast.

Stellar cast

Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden join Aneurin Barnard among the recently announced voice cast, which also includes British comedy greats Diane Morgan and Reece Shearsmith.

Barnard will star as 19, the soldier who comes to be known as the Rogue Trooper.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, he wrote: “Finally can talk about this : ”

Rogue Trooper, created by artist Dave Gibbons who worked on the Watchmen movie, and writer Gerry Finley-Day, follows ‘Genetic Infantryman’ 19, “who finds himself the sole-survivor of an invasion force.

Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and rucksack.”

Directed by Duncan Jones, the film has completed production in the UK and will be animated from Treehouse Digital using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 with Rebellion Film Studios and Liberty Films producing.

Starring alongside Barnard, Atwell and Lowden are Daryl McCormack, Reece Shearsmith, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry, Diane Morgan, Alice Lowe, Asa Butterfield and Sean Bean.

“Political and brutal”

Jones said: “2000 AD offers a very different flavor of comic action: Political and brutal at times, but always with a Pythonesque twinkle in the eye.”

“Dredd was a taste of what 2000 AD has to offer and now we get to show the world another side of the beast. It is a genuine privilege to be given the opportunity to make Rogue Trooper.”

Rogue Trooper was first published in 1981 and has been featured in multiple adaptations and computer games ever since.

While no release date has been confirmed, Rogue Trooper is set to conclude post-production next year.

