Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce Kings of Leon Wrexham gigs

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a major announcement about US indie rock stars Kings Of Leon playing The Racecourse Ground in May.

In a video on their social accounts the pair announced that the US giants will be playing two nights in Wrexham, on May 27th and May 28th.

The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023

Rob and Ryan teased the announcement by talking about St David’s Day.

They said: “St David’s Day is a huge deal in Wales. St David is the patron saint of Wales and oN St David’s Day there will be lots of daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing.

“So lets’ hear a traifitonal Welsh song.,,,” When they then played Kings Of Leon

Pre-sales for the gig start on St David;s day and general sales on Friday.

Support will come from Wrexham band The Declan Swans famed for their appearances in Welcome To Wrexham and their song about Rob and Ryan – Always Sunny In Wrexham.

Wrexham AFC season-ticket holders and members will be able to buy tickets for the shows in an exclusive pre-sale from 8am on Wednesday March 1

Tickets to be available from www.wrexhamafc.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

