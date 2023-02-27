Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce Kings of Leon Wrexham gigs
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a major announcement about US indie rock stars Kings Of Leon playing The Racecourse Ground in May.
In a video on their social accounts the pair announced that the US giants will be playing two nights in Wrexham, on May 27th and May 28th.
The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023
Rob and Ryan teased the announcement by talking about St David’s Day.
They said: “St David’s Day is a huge deal in Wales. St David is the patron saint of Wales and oN St David’s Day there will be lots of daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing.
“So lets’ hear a traifitonal Welsh song.,,,” When they then played Kings Of Leon
Pre-sales for the gig start on St David;s day and general sales on Friday.
Support will come from Wrexham band The Declan Swans famed for their appearances in Welcome To Wrexham and their song about Rob and Ryan – Always Sunny In Wrexham.
Wrexham AFC season-ticket holders and members will be able to buy tickets for the shows in an exclusive pre-sale from 8am on Wednesday March 1
Tickets to be available from www.wrexhamafc.co.uk
