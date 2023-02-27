Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce Kings of Leon Wrexham gigs

27 Feb 2023 2 minute read
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce Kings of Leon are to play Wrexham

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a major announcement about US indie rock stars Kings Of Leon playing The Racecourse Ground in May.

In a video on their social accounts the pair announced that the US giants will be playing two nights in Wrexham, on May 27th and May 28th.

Rob and Ryan teased the announcement by talking about St David’s Day.

They said: “St David’s Day is a huge deal in Wales. St David is the patron saint of Wales and oN St David’s Day there will be lots of daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing.

“So lets’ hear a traifitonal Welsh song.,,,” When they then played Kings Of Leon

Pre-sales for the gig start on St David;s day and general sales on Friday.

Support will come from Wrexham band The Declan Swans famed for their appearances in Welcome To Wrexham and their song about Rob and Ryan – Always Sunny In Wrexham.

Wrexham AFC season-ticket holders and members will be able to buy tickets for the shows in an exclusive pre-sale from 8am on Wednesday March 1

Tickets to be available from www.wrexhamafc.co.uk

Kings Of Leon will play two nights at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in May (Credit: Wrexham AFC)

