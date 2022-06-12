S4C and BBC Wales documentaries win top awards at Celtic Media Festival

An S4C documentary which followed First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Welsh Government’s response to the Covid pandemic was among the winners at this year’s Celtic Media Festival 2022 which took place in Quimper, Brittany this week.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary Prif Weinidog Mewn Pandemig (Zwwm Films) was broadcast last March and won the award in the Current Affairs category.

BBC Cymru Wales won the Factual Series award for the documentary A Killing in Tiger Bay, which tells the story of the murder of Lynette White on Valentine’s Day in 1988 and how five innocent men were subsequently found guilty in Britain’s longest running murder trial.

S4C also won a second award – for the animated film Sol – in the Best Children’s Programme category.

The sensitive and warm-hearted film deals with grief and was financed through the Young Audiences Content Fund.

BBC Cymru Wales picked up three further gongs, for Radio Comedy, Dim Byd ar y Radio, Radio Drama Perthyn – Huw and Radio Magazine Show for Rhaglen Ifan Evans.

Oscar Nominated animation short Affairs of the Art also secured yet another prize, despite missing out at the 94th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles in March, winning best animation.

All4 wrapped up the list of Welsh winners with the best Short Form award for Lesbian, a powerful film from poet lisa luxx and director Rosemary Baker, described as a call to arms to take the word “lesbian” back after the decades of toxic connotations attached to it.

Celebration

Formerly known as the Celtic Film and Television Festival, the three-day event aims to promote the languages and cultures of the Celtic nations in film, on television, radio and new media and is billed as a celebration of broadcasting and film from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man, Galicia, Cornwall and Brittany.

The Director of BBC Wales, Rhuanedd Richards, said: “To celebrate our content on the international stage is a brilliant opportunity and we’re so proud of our staff and partners in the independent sector for the quality and standards of our nominations this year.

“The fact that much of this brilliant work was delivered during the pandemic makes the success even more special and testifies to the fact that the Welsh media industry is in good health”.

Llinos Griffin Williams, S4C’s Chief Content Officer added: “We are delighted that S4C programmes have been recognised in the Celtic Media Festival, and have won in two competitive categories.

“Many congratulations to the producers and all the talented teams who have worked so hard on these programmes.”

A full list of all of this year’s winners can be found here…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

