S4C and French TV channel team up to broadcast special Clwb Ifor Bach gig

S4C and the French TV channel FR3 are broadcasting a special gig staged by Clwb Ifor Bach’s in Nantes on Saturday night.

The gig marks Clwb Ifor Bach’s 40th birthday and will be held after the match between Wales and Georgia in the Rugby World Cup at Stade de la Beaujoire in the city.

Welsh acts Adwaith, Local and rappers Sage Todz and Luke RV will be joined on the bill by the local band Ile de Garde and the Breton band Ebel Elektrik who played in Tafwyl this year.

FR3 will stream the gig live while a programme with highlights of the night will be broadcast by S4C later in the month, presented by Lloyd Lewis.

You can watch the gig live by visiting https://www.france.tv/france-3 neu France 3 Bretagne – YouTube

This is the first time that a Welsh television company and a French television company have worked together on a production of this kind.

Special opportunity

Gwenllian Anthony from Adwaith said: “This is a special opportunity for us because Adwaith haven’t played in Brittany or France before.

“We’ve played in a number of other countries in Europe, the audiences are always welcoming and enjoy Welsh songs – hearing people sing in another language is nothing different for them.”

Mael Le Guennec, head of programmes in the Breton language on FR3 added: “This partnership is important for us because I feel that we can collaborate better with a Celtic nation. Our cultural bounds are old and deep.

As a minority language broadcaster I believe that we are stronger together and that we can bring quality programmes to a wide audience.

“The gig in Naoned (Nantes) is a good example of how our cultures are vibrant and modern, a good mix of rock music, sport and fun.”

The highlights programme on S4C will also show a special duet with Welsh musician Lleuwen Steffan who is now based in Brittany and the Breton musician Brieg Guerveno.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be able to sing and hear Breton on TV at home in Wales. We are so lucky in Wales to be able to hear and enjoy the Welsh language culturally, it’s a different situation here in Brittany.

“I will be singing a song called Aderyn Lapous – a song in Welsh and Breton and the similarities between the two languages are evident through the words.”

