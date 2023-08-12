S4C announces new creative partnership with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

S4C and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, the Welsh language national theatre company, have launched a new partnership which will see theatrical productions screened by the broadcaster.

The streaming service will be a co-production between the two institutions and aims to open up access to Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru performances.

The partnership will also work on the development of a sequel to the popular 1985 S4C film, Y Dyn Nath Ddwyn y ‘Dolig.

The original film was created by Caryl Parry Jones and Hywel Gwynfryn, and produced by Endaf Emlyn.

The sequel will take inspiration from the original to create a new musical aimed at a family audience.

The announcement of the partnership comes as S4C prepares to broadcast the new series Anfamol, described as a dark comedy drama, in September.

Anfamol is adapted from Rhiannon Boyle’s original stage play which was produced by Theatr Genedlaethol in 2021.

Adaptations

S4C says it is hoping to develop other television adaptations of Theatr Genedlaethol productions in future.

Sian Doyle S4C Chief Executive said: “Y Dyn Nath Ddwyn y ‘Dolig is one of S4C’s all-time classics. I’m so excited to be working with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru on this project.

“The partnership’s aim is to bring the best theatre productions to people’s screens wherever they are and attract a new audience.

“This will allow people to get a taste of the great work that Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru is doing up and down the country.”

Steffan Donnelly, Artistic Director and Co Chief Executive of Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru added: “This exciting partnership shows two national companies working together innovatively.

“As well as developing a new musical, the partnership will expand access to our productions, showcase great Welsh artists, increase value for money, and offer audiences the opportunity to re-watch some of their favourite productions.

“Our mission is to tour our performances as close to people’s doorsteps as possible. This is an opportunity to go beyond that, taking theatre directly into people’s living rooms!”

