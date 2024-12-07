S4C brings popular Welsh stage productions to screen for the first time

This Sunday (December 8), S4C will air two highly acclaimed stage productions that recently toured Welsh theatres – offering viewers a chance to experience them from the comfort of their homes.

This special broadcast is part of the ongoing partnership between S4C and Theatr Cymru, which began last year and is now producing exciting content.

The two productions featured in this special screening are Parti Priodas and Rhinoseros. Parti Priodas will be broadcast on S4C at 9pm, while both Parti Priodas and Rhinoseros will also be available on S4C’s streaming platforms – S4C Clic, YouTube, and iPlayer.

Mared Llywelyn, who plays Lowri in Parti Priodas, expressed her excitement about the drama’s upcoming broadcast on S4C:

“It’s wonderful that Parti Priodas will be reach a second audience on S4C.”

Journey

She reflected on the journey the play has taken, from performing in a field at Eisteddfod Boduan to touring the length and breadth of Wales: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the team that brought this show to life. Connecting with audiences has been incredibly rewarding, and something about the play has really struck a chord with them.

“People seem to relate to the twists and turns in Idris and Lowri’s lives. Amid the humour and light-hearted moments, there are deeper themes that resonate with many, making it a truly special experience.

“I hope this is just the beginning of more collaborations between S4C and the theatre world in the future. As someone who regularly attends National Theatre Live screenings, I think it’s a fantastic way to make theatre accessible to new audiences.

“So, if you missed the wedding the first time around, I hope you enjoy the party even more than Idris and Lowri!”

Parti Priodas

Written by Gruffudd Owen, Parti Priodas explores the complexities of life and relationships through its two central characters. Lowri (Mared Llywelyn), the maid of honour at her brother’s wedding, is burdened with worries about the future of their family farm.

Meanwhile, Idris (Mark Henry Davies) returns to the Llŷn Peninsula for his friend’s wedding, carrying secrets that threaten to overshadow the happy occasion.

Parti Priodas recently won the prestigious UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Touring, marking a historic achievement for Theatr Cymru (formerly Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru). The award was presented to the company at a ceremony in London in October 2024, making it the first time in the history of the awards that a Welsh theatre company has received this honour.

Rhinoseros, based on the absurdist work of Eugene Ionesco, will be available exclusively on digital platforms. Translated by Manon Steffan Ros, this striking drama features Rhodri Meilir in the role of the unlikely hero, bringing the surreal story to life with compelling performances.

Showcase

Geraint Evans, interim Director of Content at S4C, shared his enthusiasm about the screenings: “It’s a pleasure to showcase some of Theatr Cymru’s incredible productions on S4C, offering viewers the chance to experience live performances, whether for the first time or from the comfort of their sofa.

“I’m confident that this will give audiences a taste of what’s to come, sparking a renewed interest in returning to the theatre to enjoy live Welsh productions on stage.”

Steffan Donnelly, Artistic Director at Theatr Cymru, expressed his delight: “It’s incredibly exciting to see Theatr Cymru’s productions on TV and streaming platforms for the first time, and I’m thankful to S4C and Rondo for such a fantastic collaboration.

“This is just one of the many ways we’re expanding access to our work and celebrating Welsh talent. It offers audiences the opportunity to rewatch their favourite shows or catch up on those they may have missed during the tour.”

“These two productions are so different from one another, offering a glimpse into the diversity of our programme. Rhinoseros is Manon Steffan Ros’ brilliant adaptation of an absurdist European classic, tackling themes of extremism that feel even more relevant today. Parti Priodas, on the other hand, is an original play by Gruffudd Owen, set on the Llŷn Peninsula, filled with humour and exceptional character development – and it’s just won a UK Theatre Award.

“I’m excited for you to experience Theatr Cymru’s bold work from the comfort of your own sofa!”

In addition to broadcasting both Parti Priodas and Rhinoseros, S4C has successfully adapted one of Theatr Cymru’s previous productions, Anfamol by Rhiannon Boyle, into a television drama. The adaptation features Bethan Ellis Owen, who brings the main character, Ani, from stage to screen.

Building on the success of the first series, S4C has recently commissioned BBC Studios to produce a second series of Anfamol.

Parti Priodas – Sunday, 8 December 21.00 on S4C

On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and YouTube

Theatr Cymru production for S4C

Rhinoseros – On demand from Sunday, 8 December

On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and YouTube

Theatr Cymru production for S4C

