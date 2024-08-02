S4C broadcasts all the excitement of the 2024 Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod

S4C will broadcast all the excitement from the 2024 National Eisteddfod at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Rhondda Cynon Taf across all its platforms.

This year, for the first time, S4C will broadcast live from Llwyfan y Maes (the live music stage) at the National Eisteddfod on the second Saturday evening (10 August) – allowing everyone at home to experience the set of pop icons, Eden.

Schedule

Heledd Cynwal and Tudur Owen will present the morning’s competitions and events, with Nia Roberts leading us through the main ceremonies and competitions during the afternoon.

Lloyd Lewis and Eleri Siôn will be wandering around the maes reflecting on all the different aspects of the festival – including the buzz backstage.

In the evenings, Trystan Ellis-Morris and Heledd Cynwal will share the day’s highlights, including some performances from Llwyfan y Maes and Tŷ Gwerin (The Folk House) and the evening’s competitions.

There’s no need to miss a moment of the competing from the Main Pavilion with the live stream on S4C Clic.

S4C will broadcast the Oedfa (the religious service) on Sunday morning, the Gymanfa hymn singing on Sunday evening and Aneirin Karadog will present highlights of Y Babell Lên – the Literary Tent – every evening from Monday to Saturday.

S4C will also broadcast a wealth of programmes offering a flavour of the area.

Amongst them will be community project show Prosiect Pum Mil: Clwb y Bont (Saturday 3 August); Cynefin: Pontypridd (Monday 5 August); Am Dro! ‘Steddfod (an Eisteddfod edition of the competitive walking show on Thursday 8 August), and there will be a special episode of current affairs debate show Pawb a’i Farn o’r Steddfod from the Eisteddfod maes (Wednesday 7 August).

On Monday 5 August, there will be another opportunity to watch Canu Gyda Fy Arwr, which gives one lucky person the experience to perform with their musical hero. The hero in this programme is ‘H’ from the ever-popular 90s group, Steps, who was born and raised in the Rhondda Valley.