S4C flagship role for Jason Mohammad, with three primetime projects

TV and radio presenter, Jason Mohammad has been signed today by S4C in a flagship role as an ambassador, with not one, but three sports-related primetime projects for the channel.

To launch his flagship role, the channel has confirmed three primetime projects for the Cardiff born and bred broadcaster, all utilising his sporting insight at a time when the Welsh national team head out to Qatar for the World Cup.

Jason A Max Ar Y Ffordd I Qatar (Jason and Max on the Way to Qatar) a one-hour special which will take father and son, Jason and Max, on the ultimate road movie trip as they head off to join The Red Wall and cheer on Pagey’s Cymru in the Middle East.

As well as celebrating the highs and lows supporting the national team, Jason, a practicing Muslim, will explore with Max the cultural heritage of Qatar and will visit some of the most iconic locations there.

Sports quiz Pen/Campwyr (Champions) sees three players answer questions to win themselves an advantage in a series of virtual games against three Welsh sporting legends. Hosted by Jason Mohammad, this is the only show that uses immersive digital gameplay.

Standing in the way of contestants are some of Wales’ most iconic sports people including Welsh footballer Natasha Harding, Wales and Lions Rugby legend James Hook and adventurer / Ultra Marathon athlete, Huw Jack Brassington.

Stadiums Of the World with Jason Mohammad is a documentary series looking at the greatest sporting arenas around the globe.

The series takes the viewer from China to Mexico, Ireland to Croatia, Japan to Norway via Wales and England, across three hour-long episodes.

The series kicks off looking at architecture and technology with Jason taking a special trip down memory lane at Ninian Park, the site of the old Cardiff City FC Stadium and the place where, as a boy, in 1984, he was a mascot in a game.

‘Passion for culture’

“S4C has always played a huge part in my broadcasting life,” said fluent Welsh speaker Jason Mohammed.

“I share their deep passion for our language and culture, and I look forward to sharing that with viewers and fans from all over the world by being their new Ambassador.

“I’m excited that they have given me three great sporting projects and can’t wait to be sharing some of these experiences with my son on a trip of a lifetime.

“I’ve covered two World Cups in the past – but this is going to be the best – as it’s a very personal trip to the Middle East to watch football and sample the sights and sounds of Qatar.”

‘Wealth of experience’

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams said: “We’re delighted to have Jason on board as our latest signing for S4C. His passion and energy reflect the values and ambitions of the channel.

“Jason is a familiar face to millions of TV viewers and his distinctive Cardiff accent is recognisable across the many radio shows he fronts. As one of the leading lights in sports broadcasting, his presence will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our line-up.

“He will initially lead on three productions, all related in some way to sport, and we look forward to a collaborating further in the years to come.”

Jason Mohammad currently presents for the BBC on various TV shows including BBC One’s Final Score, BBC Match of the Day FA Cup Final Highlights, Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

He is also a very proud member of the BBC’s Radio 2 family, presenting Good Morning, Sunday on Radio 2 between 6am and 9am every weekend and for BBC Radio Wales hosting the daily morning show debating the day’s big topics from 8.30 AM every Monday to Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

