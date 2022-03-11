S4C launches new £9,000 bursary to support the development of new Black, Asian or minority ethnic broadcasting talent

S4C has launched three new bursaries to support the development of new Black, Asian or minority ethnic and disabled talent, and those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The channel said that the aim was to develop new Welsh broadcasting talent in the hope of attracting new faces to join the media sector in Wales.

The £9,000 S4C Sport Bursary will support one student from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background to study a Sports Broadcasting master’s degree at Cardiff Metropolitan University. The bursary is supported by production companies Rondo and Media Atom.

S4C will also support two awards with the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama – one scholarship for a student on the Acting bachelor’s degree course, and one bursary for a junior student at their Young Actors Studio.

The two bursaries with the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will be specifically for students who are Black, Asian or minority ethnic, disabled, or from a socio-economically disadvantaged background.

Jason Mohammed, who will be working in partnership with S4C for the sports bursary with his business partner Nathan Blake, said: “We are so excited to be working with S4C on this historic bursary. This is a very big moment for our new company JAMS & MR B Productions.

“We are committed to helping broadcasters create a diverse workforce and increase diversity in programme making on screen and behind the camera.

“S4C has been great in working with us on our ambition to help change the lives of young people by giving them a unique opportunity to succeed in broadcasting in Wales. ”

‘Future talent’

Nathan Blake added: “The Bursary scheme offered by S4C, partners and our own production company Jams & Mr B presents a life-changing opportunity.

“Its creation is a starting point that will lead to further opportunities in the future. We believe this additional education fund will help build and create lasting equality and diversity within the industry over the coming years and decades.

“Individually we can change lives but together we can change the game forever. ”

Principal Professor Helena Gaunt from the Royal Wales College of Music and Drama said: “We’re delighted that S4C are partnering with the Royal Welsh College to provide support for Welsh-speaking acting students from underrepresented backgrounds.

“As the National Conservatoire of Wales, we are committed to ensuring we provide an inclusive and welcoming space that attracts and nurtures talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“Support for scholarship awards provided by organisations such as S4C are vital to opening up access so that financial circumstances are never a barrier to the widest range of talents accessing industry training at the highest level.”

Nia Edwards-Behi, S4C’s Diversity and Inclusion Officer, said: “Creating opportunities such as offering bursaries is a small but important step in supporting the development of S4C’s future talent.

“It is a pleasure to be able to work with educational institutions, production companies and innovators such as Jams & Mr B to ensure that Welsh talent receives vital support at the start of a career journey. ”

Details for the S4C scholarships at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will be available soon. For more information about the S4C Sports bursary see here.

