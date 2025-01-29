S4C launches new true crime series with Sian Lloyd

TV broadcaster and journalist Sian Lloyd is set to take viewers on a powerful journey through some of Wales’ dark history of crime in a new true crime series for S4C.

The six-part programme, Troseddau Cymru gyda Sian Lloyd (Welsh Crimes with Sian Lloyd) will see Sian revisit notorious crime cases from the past, shedding light on the complex and often heartbreaking stories.

Each episode will tackle a different case, ranging from miscarriages of justice to shocking crime events, and explore how investigations, societal changes, and advances in forensic science have shaped their outcomes.

For Sian Lloyd, this series is not just a professional project but also a personal one. Sian herself has an interest in the area which dates back to reading law at University and has been a journalist most of her adult life. This series has allowed her to combine both interests. Sian says:

“This has been such a rewarding project for me. I had reported some crimes featured in the series, but at the time there wasn’t always a chance to get into the background fully, but this time I get to look deeper.

“I’m also proud that I get to do this in Welsh. I have been fortunate to take part in many Welsh language programmes over the years, but to get to lead on a series that really interests me is a joy.”

Compelling

The first programme which marks the beginning of this compelling series, takes Sian back to her native north east Wales, where she revisits the chilling case of the 1976 rape and killing of 15-year-old Janet Commins, a young girl from Flint. The case shocked Wales and became a notorious example of a miscarriage of justice.

In the initial investigation, police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man from the Traveller community, Noel Jones, after he confessed to the crime following police questioning. His confession was seen as a breakthrough, but doubts about the investigation lingered.

Sian speaks with the ex-policeman who was on duty when Janet’s parents had reported her missing. Dafydd Peacock speaks of the fateful night when they walked into the Flint police station:

“I remember telling them not to worry, that we’d find her.

“Then the feeling that you’ve let the family down – I can’t ever get over that. It never leaves you… we were looking for a person, I never thought that we were looking for a body.”

Noel Jones’ conviction was eventually overturned 40 years later, when new DNA evidence pointed to a completely different individual as the true culprit. The case was seen as one of the most unique cases in British legal history.

There is also an interview with former Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies who had worked on the case in 2016. He remembers receiving a phone call that would change his career. He recalls:

“I got a call from the Forensic Laboratory explaining that a stain taken from Janet’s trousers in 1976 which had been kept on a data base, had a hit against someone’s DNA, a man in his late fifties called Stephen Hough. We had a match.”

The case remains one of the most high-profile miscarriages of justice in Welsh legal history. Through interviews with Janet’s family and people involved in the case, the episode uncovers how new forensic techniques, particularly DNA analysis, led to the eventual exoneration of an innocent man and the conviction of the real perpetrator.

Throughout the series, Sian emphasizes the importance of both personal and professional integrity in the pursuit of justice. As a respected journalist, she brings a unique perspective to these stories, demonstrating her empathy and understanding of the complexities involved in these high-profile cases.

Troseddau Cymru gyda Sian Lloyd is not just an exploration of dark and often difficult subjects. It is also a reminder of the strength of the human spirit, the power of persistence, and the necessity of holding the justice system to account.

The series promises to be an unmissable experience for fans of true crime and those interested in the evolving relationship between justice and society in Wales.

Troseddau Cymru gyda Sian Lloyd airs on Wednesday 29 January at 9pm or on demand on S4C Clic and iPlayer

