S4C receives 20 nominations for BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024

S4C has received 20 BAFTA Cymru awards nominations in the shortlist published this week.

The comedy-drama series Pren ar y Bryn (Fiction Factory) has five nominations, including for the two main actors; Rhodri Meilir and Nia Roberts (Actor and Actress category) and in the Television Drama category. The documentary Siân Phillips yn 90 (Rondo Media) has received three nominations, including for director Caryl Ebenezer (Director: Factual) and in the Single Documentary category. The following programmes have two nominations each; the drama series Bariau (Rondo Media) – one for Annes Elwy (Actress) and one for producer Alaw Llewelyn Roberts (Breakthrough Cymru category); the series Siwrna Scandi Chris (Cwmni Da), for Chris Roberts (Presenter) and in the Factual Series category; and the documentary Paid â Dweud Hoyw (Rondo Media); for Stifyn Parri (Presenter) and in the Single Documentary category.

S4C has two nominations each in the Children’s Programme category; Newyddion Ni (BBC Wales) and Sêr Steilio (Yeti Television) and the Entertainment Programme category; Cân i Cymru 2024 (Afanti Media) and Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road) (Boom Cymru). Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd (Cardiff Productions) is nominated in the Factual Series category. Geraint Evans, S4C’s Interim Chief Content Officer, said: “Congratulations to everyone nominated this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards. “The success of S4C’s content demonstrates the value and talent of the sector in Wales and we are extremely proud of all the content that has received nominations. “We very much look forward to next month’s awards ceremony and wish everyone the best of luck.” All the S4C programmes nominated for BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024 will be available to watch on S4C Clic shortly. The BAFTA Cymru awards ceremony will take place on 20 October at the ICC Wales in Newport.

